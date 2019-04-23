Barr Njoku Blasts Ihedioha Over TTC Lists

Barr. Njoku Blasts Ihedioha Over TTC

…. Lampoons Cross Party Inclusion In List

By: Tochi Onyeubi

A former Imo West Senatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Barrister Henry Njoku has condemned the Transition Technical Committee set up by the incoming governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, calling it a waste of public money, time and resources.

Speaking inBarr. Njoku Blasts Ihedioha Over TTC

…. Lampoons Cross Party Inclusion In List

By: Tochi Onyeubi

A former Imo West Senatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Barrister Henry Njoku has condemned the Transition Technical Committee set up by the incoming governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, calling it a waste of public money, time and resources.

Speaking in his Owerri office recently, the legal luminary who stressed that, the team set up was uncalled for, argued that it was either, Ihedioha has no manifesto, hence the need for people to advise him or he is merely looking for political patronage.

He pointed out that the list, which he said was over bloated, has many round holes in square pegs and wondered what a labour leader would be doing in Tourism committee or a lawyer in a Town planning committee, which to him doesn’t correlate.

Lampooning those selected across different political parties, he argued that since it is a PDP affair, it should remain a PDP affair, adding that, selecting people from different political parties with different ideologies is only a failure waiting to happen, as according to him, they will work in their personal and selfish interest against the interest of all Imolites.

He however averred that, the beauty of democracy is opposition, stating that the incoming governor will be commended when he does well and when he errs, it will also be brought to his notice. Njoku sounded a note of caution to Rt. Hon. Ihedioha to be mindful of partisan government, saying it doesn’t work anywhere in the world.

“If he does well, he will be commended, if he errs, we’ll bring it to his notice and I pray it doesn’t get to that point”.

” He should be mindful of partisan government, they don’t work anywhere in the world. In America, once its Republican party, its Republican party. Once they win, they will have their men occupy positions, because their beliefs align with party’s ideologies”. He informed.

Njoku who frowned at politicians who carpet cross to different political parties after a party fails, saying such act is not only fuelled by selfish interest but also the worst kind of corruption, as he charged politicians to remain where they are.

” It is the worst kind of corruption, when a new party comes on board, you run there just for political gains and personal interest. If one believes on a side of the divide they should remain there and if there is any reason to leave, they should have left before the election not few days to the inauguration of a new government.” He continued.

He equally advised the incoming governor as a matter of urgency to constitute a smaller committee to review the report sent in by the Transition Technical Committee, this he said will help curb excesses of biases that may be in the policy document. his Owerri office recently, the legal luminary who stressed that, the team set up was uncalled for, argued that it was either, Ihedioha has no manifesto, hence the need for people to advise him or he is merely looking for political patronage.

He pointed out that the list, which he said was over bloated, has many round holes in square pegs and wondered what a labour leader would be doing in Tourism committee or a lawyer in a Town planning committee, which to him doesn’t correlate.

Lampooning those selected across different political parties, he argued that since it is a PDP affair, it should remain a PDP affair, adding that, selecting people from different political parties with different ideologies is only a failure waiting to happen, as according to him, they will work in their personal and selfish interest against the interest of all Imolites.

He however averred that, the beauty of democracy is opposition, stating that the incoming governor will be commended when he does well and when he errs, it will also be brought to his notice. Njoku sounded a note of caution to Rt. Hon. Ihedioha to be mindful of partisan government, saying it doesn’t work anywhere in the world.

“If he does well, he will be commended, if he errs, we’ll bring it to his notice and I pray it doesn’t get to that point”.

” He should be mindful of partisan government, they don’t work anywhere in the world. In America, once its Republican party, its Republican party. Once they win, they will have their men occupy positions, because their beliefs align with party’s ideologies”. He informed.

Njoku who frowned at politicians who carpet cross to different political parties after a party fails, saying such act is not only fuelled by selfish interest but also the worst kind of corruption, as he charged politicians to remain where they are.

” It is the worst kind of corruption, when a new party comes on board, you run there just for political gains and personal interest. If one believes on a side of the divide they should remain there and if there is any reason to leave, they should have left before the election not few days to the inauguration of a new government.” He continued.

He equally advised the incoming governor as a matter of urgency to constitute a smaller committee to review the report sent in by the Transition Technical Committee, this he said will help curb excesses of biases that may be in the policy document.