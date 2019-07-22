Bishop Korie, Wife in Triple Celebration

On Sunday, July 28, 2019, all roads will lead to Aboha Ohii, in Owerri West LGA, Imo State, as the General Over-seer of Lifeline Assembly Church, Bishop Maxwell Korie and his wife Pastor (Mrs) Ebipador Korie give thanks to God for various reasons.

Bishop Korie, who just survived a ghastly motor accident in Abuja, and a cure for a lingering cancer ailment, is joining the wife in celebrating her 50th Birthday on the same day.

According to information reaching Trumpeta, the epoch-making Event will take place on 28th July 2019 at the church premises.

The ceremony however will commence on Friday July 26th 2019, with a variety service by 5pm, followed by Praise and prophetic service on Saturday also by 5pm.

However, the climax would be the Sunday service on 28th July, which would have Bishop Francis Wale Oke presiding, with other anointed men of God.

The church service cum Thanksgiving will kick-off by 8am as a joint service.

Bishop Korie therefore invites all to join him and family in thanking for sparing his life, and for the wife clocking 50 years. Bishop Korie said it would be a time to give thanks to God for sparing his life, and for his wife to join the Golden Club in style.