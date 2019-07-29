Olisa Maduagwu Commends Johnbosco Ozigbu for Dredging Obana, Okposha River Waterways In Oguta

Tunji Adedeji

Mr .Maduagwu Olisa Umar, the only surviving son of the late Senator Alhaji Umar Nnani Maduagwu has hailed High Chief Dr. Johnbosco Ozigbu (Ogwuaga of Ogwuaga), the Chairman of Riverbrook Energies a subsidiary of Grapic Nig. Ltd over his commitment towards driving initiatives that accelerate human capital development in various communities, particularly the dredging and desilting of dreadful Obana/Okposha river waterways in Oguta LGA of Imo State.

Olisa Umar Maduagwu, who is the Founder of Senator Alhaji Umar Maduagwu Foundation and

Community Liaison Officer,(CLO) to Riverbrook Energies Limited, the company that executed the dredging job made the commendation while speaking with Trumpeta on Monday from his Abuja residence.

He said the commendation was necessary because the project happened to be one of a kind considering its attendant benefits to the host community in terms of human capital development cum infrastructural development.

Maduagwu further said he can’t thank Chief Ozigbu enough for executing such laudable project saying its ripple effect while the program was ongoing made lives better for residents of the community, as well as reduced the risk of dangerous water animals infiltrating the community due to thickness of the forest therein.

Maduagwu who was full of praise for Chief Ozigbu described him as a renown philanthropist who’s belief in human capital development is second to none, even as he assured him of his support and prayers at all time.

Maduagwu urged other stakeholders to emulate Chief Ozigbu’s kind gesture by transforming their communities.

He said,” We definitely appreciate Ozigbu’s gesture and have pledged total readiness of all well meaning Oguta Ameshi Youths to reciprocate the gesture by being supportive of any of his activities to make life more comfortable for the people.”

He said Ozigbu has shown that lifting people out of poverty is a crucial agenda towards attaining intended developmental outcomes. The youthful Maduagwu called on the private sector to support government in driving human capital development in the state drawing water from Chief Ozigbu’s antecedents.

Orlu Monarchs Back Okwarachukwu For Eze Imo Seat

By Tochi Onyeubi

As the tussle for the coveted traditional seat of Eze Imo continues to rage on, with continued altercations between Eze Agunwa Ohiri who has held sway for eight years and Eze Cletus Illomuanya, traditional rulers in Orlu zone may have taken a decision on the matter.

Concerned traditional rulers in the zone, have appealed to the state governor, Rt.Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to appoint HRM, Eze Dr. Douglas Okwara, Okwarachukwu IV, Paramount Ruler & Igwe of Umuna Ancient Kingdom the new Eze Imo.

Speaking recently to Trumpeta over the weekend, they maintained that, whoever assumes the position, should be one who is grounded in culture and tradition, which according to them, best suits HRM Okwarachukwu IV of Umuna they added that, his seat is not only hereditary is the oldest in Orlu zone.

One of the traditional rulers who spoke, HRH Eze G. Uzoma Ezeukwu IV of Owerre- Ebeiri in Orlu LGA described Eze Okwara as the best suited for the position, he stressed that what the present administration needs, is not only a custodian of culture who is attune with traditional institutions, but also, one who will ensure the success of the rebuild Imo mantra.

According to him, Eze Okwarachukwu’s humility and uprightness will enhance the relationship between the Traditional Rulers and the State Government.

Traditional ruler of Amaike Ancient Kingdom and oldest serving traditional ruler in Orlu advised Governor Ihedioha to look for a traditional ruler who is not only educated but exposed and from a reputable kingdom like Umuna for the seat.

He noted that, appointment of Okwarachukwu will also help interface with traditional institutions, so that they will not be left out in the new Imo.

HRM Eze Dr. Douglas Okwara, Okwarachukwu IV, Igwe of Umuna Ancient Kingdom is the Chairman, Isu Council of Traditional rulers in Orlu LGA and Chairman, South East Association of Christian Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (AOCTRON)

He is the CEO of Evergreen Construction & Properties Nigeria LTD, Douglas Douglas Communication Limited. He had his associate degree from Aurora community College Denver Colorado, B.Sc in San Jose State University California and MBA Business Management.