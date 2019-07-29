By Okey Alozie

A mild drama ensued at the ongoing tribunal case of Imo Guber as counsel to INEC, Aham Eke Ejelam (SAN) informed the court of his constraint in going ahead with the matter as his sole witness did not appear in court. He sought from the court for an adjournment to enable him produce his witness.

Counsel to the petitioner Awa Kalu (SAN) while reacting, did not object to an adjournment provided the witness to appear on the adjourned date. Counsel to other respondents PDP and Ihedioha aligned with the decision to adjourn the matter to enable INEC produce their witness. Justice M. U Dogojani while ruling on the matter adjourned hearing to Friday 26th July.

On Friday 26th July, at the resumed hearing, Awa Kalu (SAN) informed the court that the matter for the day was for INEC to open their defence with the appearance of their sole witness. At that point, counsel to INEC informed the court that his sole witness, again did not show appearance in court.

Recall that the petitioner, Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Araraume had appeared before the election petition tribunal on Tuesday the 23rd of July with plethora of documents contained in well over 10 big Ghana must go bags, the documents are believed to be evidence to prove that the March 9th Governorship election in which the umpire INEC declared Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha as the winner was marred with over voting, electoral fraud, violence and malpractices.

The testimony of the petitioner and plethora of evidence adduced before the tribunal were so overwhelming that the tribunal admitted all in evidence and marked as exhibit which inadvertently marked the close of arguments, and submissions of all witnesses from the petitioner.

When asked by the Chairman of the tribunal, Hon Justice M. U. Dogodanji if he has another witness, INEC counsel responded thus, “I cannot present another witness when the real witness name was forwarded to the tribunal in our front loaded documents”.

On Friday 26th July, the tribunal was filled to capacity as both the All Progressives Grand Alliance supporters and People’s Democratic Party respectively struggled for space.

Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) counsel to Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha pleaded with the court to adjourn till 16th August for them to open their defence with their witnesses appearing in court.

Meanwhile, Imo guber election tribunal on Monday witnessed a melo drama during cross examination of witnesses to ascertain the true position of what happened at the march 9, 2019 election at various centers in Oguta.

The agents of APC reported the embarrassment of the security operatives at Oguta coupled with intimidation.

The witnesses further submitted that they have lost of memory and short sight.

Zion Ukah one of the star witnesses standing for the APC guber flagbearer Senator Hope Uzodinma during the cross examination proper denied seeing the figures clearly. Zion Ukah maintained that he cannot remember anything again.

He insisted that only when the result sheet is brought that he recollect the individual score.

When asked of the names of those that worked with him by the respondent lawyer Zion said that he cannot list out correctly those that worked with him. He further denied a politician but the Respondent lawyer reminded him when he served in Oguta as a councilor.

The lawyer also proved to him that he is a full member of APC and that was why he was appointed as an agent. The respondent lawyer continued his presentation and question to the APC agents who appeared at the witness box on Monday. His argument on the figures surprised people at the tribunal even when only four political parties were given scores.

The respondent lawyer insisted that Exhibit J.J was produced by the APC agents and their principal.

The lawyer told the tribunal that the agent were hired to protect APC interest so that the party will reward them with appointment. Another exhibit (p7 88 to 789) and exhibit EE 53 was faulted by the lawyers standing for Governor Emeka Ihedioha. He question why APC will score 892 were there was no election, adding that the APC figures were all false.