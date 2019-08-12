Further details of why the Action Alliance, AA called it quits from the Tribunal case its governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nwosu instituted against PDP candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha are gradually emerging.

Nwosu who after losing the election didn’t hesitate to approach the Tribunal for redress. However, midway, AA withdrew claiming the party was not part of it.

Giving further clarifications last weekend was the National Chairman, Kenneth Udeze who told reporters in Owerri that the party was never consulted.

According to Udeze who is also facing serious challenges in the party, disobedience to the party’s directives, as well as neglect and sidelining of the party in election petition as some of the reasons.

“Uche Nwosu was candidate of the party. INEC declared candidate of PDP winner. once that is done, the next thing is for you to congratulate the winner or if you have tangible reason to challenge the result, you go to the tribunal, but one thing that is clear is, if you are a candidate of a party and you want to challenge the outcome of an election, there is need to consult the party that sponsored you.

“You don’t just go to court with the name of the party. Moreover there are parts which he is yet to fulfill in the party at the national level. We expected him to fulfill those parts before going to court with the party’s name

“How can a candidate of a party contest outcome of an election without consulting the national legal adviser of the party. That means he deliberately sidelined the party.

“In fact there was also lots of issues during the elections, when the party will be issuing different directives like our support for Atiku based on Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) arrangement, the candidate and his group in Imo will be doing a different thing by supporting and working for Buhari.

“These are some of the reasons hammer of the party has come down seriously against the candidate. We never said he was not our candidate. It was at the tribunal level we said we are withdrawing so the state can move forward”.