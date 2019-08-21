Dikejiejemba Chilaka Hits Hard On Okorocha •Ask Ex Governor to Hide Face In Shame”

By Onyekachi Eze

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, from Okirika Nwenkwo ward of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka has lampooned the immediate past governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha for what he described as act of cowardice and infantile display.

Okorocha had last Tuesday returned to the State months after his swearing in as the Senator representing Imo West (Orlu zone) in the National Assembly.

Chilaka piqued by the comments of the ex governor while addressing his Rescue Missionaries told Okorocha and his supporters to hide their face in shame for rendering the State back to square one with their poor administrative escapades.

Speaking with Trumpeta correspondent in Owerri yesterday, the member, ITC management committee said for a man who mismanaged the resources and funds of the State to return to the State with such unguarded comments against the people’s government led by Emeka Ihedioha shows the level of his low mentality.

He further stressed that if truly Okorocha and his cohorts knew the degree of damage caused to Imolites, he wouldn’t be making such noise characterized by his selfish assertions, rather should have applauded the policies marshalled out by the rebuild government in restoring sanity in the system.

According to him, Okorocha and his cohorts have no shame to disturb the peace of Imo people who are settled with the people’s oriented governor, Emeka Ihedioha”.

“It was just a macabre dance which Ndi Imo are united to fight a common enemy of their land. Escaping from EFCC net on Monday to coming to Owerri to make noise is uncalled for, he need to have a rethink”.

Dikejiejemba Chilaka therefore pleaded with Ihedioha and his appointees to ignore the rantings of Okorocha who he described as ‘a sinking man’ and concentrate in the rebuild project which Imolites are interested in.

Similarly, the Deputy President, Ohaneze Ndigbo in South Africa disclosed that the activities of Ihedioha has so far been receiving kudos from Imolites at home and in diaspora.

He reaffirmed absolute confidence that governor Ihedioha would through his basket of experience and collective effort deliver true dividends of democracy and governance to the masses, while urging the public to disregard Okorocha’s shameful display.

“Though the decay inherited from Okorocha and company is colossal, Imolites have confidence in the abilities of Rebuild government. Every sector is in comatose and our people are patiently waiting and are very convinced that his words have always been his bond”, Chilaka retorted.