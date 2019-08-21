Emeka Nwajiuba Becomes Minister For Education State

By Orji Sampson

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assigned portfolios to the 43 newly inaugurated ministers as Prof Emeka Nwajiuba of Imo state was named the Minister of State Education.

The president meanwhile, retained himself as petroleum minister while former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva is to serve as minister of state.

Also appointed is Godswill Akpabio as Niger Delta Minister, Adamu Adamu as Education minister, Isa Pantami; Communication and Rotimi Ameachi; Transportation.

The president also created new ministries such as ministry of police affairs and ministries for humanitarian services.

The full list of ministers and their ministries is below:

1. President Muhammadu Buhari – Minister of Petroleum

2. Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa State – Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT

3. Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom State – Minister of Niger Delta

4. Chris Ngige – Anambra State – Minister Labour and Employment

5. Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra State – Minister of Environment

6. Adamu Adamu — Bauchi State – Minister of Education

7. Ambassador Maryam Katagum – Bauchi State – Minister of State Industry

8. Timipre Sylva – Bayelsa State – Minister of State for Petroleum

9. George Akume – Benue State – Minister of Special Duties

10. Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno State – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

11. Goddy Jedy Agba – Cross River State – Minister of State, Power

12. Festus Keyamo – Delta State – Minister of State, for Niger Delta

13. Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi State – Minister of Science and Technology

14. Osagie Ehanire — Edo State – Minister of Health

15. Clement Ike – Edo State — Minister of State for Budget

16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti State – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

17. Geoffrey Onyeama – Enugu State – Minister of Foreign Affairs

18. Ali Isa Pantami – Gombe State – Minister of Communication

19. Emeka Nwajiuba – Imo State – Minister of State for Education

20. Suleiman Adamu – Jigawa State – Minister of Water Resources

21. Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna State – Minister of Finance

22. Muhammad Mahmood – Kaduna State – State Environment

23. Sabo Nanono – Kano State – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

24. Bashir Salihi Magashi – Kano State – Minister of Defence

25. Hadi Sirika – Katsina State – Minister of Aviation

26. Abubakar Malami – Kebbi State – Minister of Justice/Attorney General of the Federation

27. Ramatu Tijjani – Kogi State – Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

28. Lai Mohammed – Kwara State – Minister of Information and Culture

29. Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara State – Minister of State, Transportation

30. Babatunde Fashola – Lagos State – Minister of Works and Housing

31. Adeleke Mamora – Lagos State – Minister of State for Health

32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi – Nasarawa State – Minister of State, Science and Technology

33. Zubair Dada – Niger State – Minister of State, Foreign Affairs

34. Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun State – Minister of Mines and Steel Development

35. Tayo Alasoadura – Ondo State – Minister of State, Labour and Employment

36. Rauf Aregbesola – Osun State – Minister Interior

37. Sunday Dare – Oyo State – Minister of Youth and Sports

38. Paulen Tallen – Plateau State – Minister of Women Affairs

39. Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers State – Minister of Transportation

40. Maigari Dingyadi – Sokoto State – Minister of Police Affairs

41. Sale Mamman – Taraba State – Minister of Power

42. Abubakar D. Aliyu – Yobe State – Minister of State, Works and Housing

43. Sadiya Umar Faruk – Zamfara State – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management

44. Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah – Abia State – Minister of State Mines and Steel