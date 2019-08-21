Emeka Nwajiuba Becomes Minister For Education State

By Orji Sampson
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assigned portfolios to the 43 newly inaugurated ministers as Prof Emeka Nwajiuba of Imo state was named the Minister of State Education.
The president meanwhile, retained himself as petroleum minister while former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva is to serve as minister of state.
Also appointed is Godswill Akpabio as Niger Delta Minister, Adamu Adamu as Education minister, Isa Pantami; Communication and Rotimi Ameachi; Transportation.
The president also created new ministries such as ministry of police affairs and ministries for humanitarian services.
The full list of ministers and their ministries is below:
1. President Muhammadu Buhari – Minister of Petroleum
2. Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa State – Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT
3. Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom State – Minister of Niger Delta
4. Chris Ngige – Anambra State – Minister Labour and Employment
5. Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra State – Minister of Environment
6. Adamu Adamu — Bauchi State – Minister of Education
7. Ambassador Maryam Katagum – Bauchi State – Minister of State Industry
8. Timipre Sylva – Bayelsa State – Minister of State for Petroleum
9. George Akume – Benue State – Minister of Special Duties
10. Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno State – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
11. Goddy Jedy Agba – Cross River State – Minister of State, Power
12. Festus Keyamo – Delta State – Minister of State, for Niger Delta
13. Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi State – Minister of Science and Technology
14. Osagie Ehanire — Edo State – Minister of Health
15. Clement Ike – Edo State — Minister of State for Budget
16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti State – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
17. Geoffrey Onyeama – Enugu State – Minister of Foreign Affairs
18. Ali Isa Pantami – Gombe State – Minister of Communication
19. Emeka Nwajiuba – Imo State – Minister of State for Education
20. Suleiman Adamu – Jigawa State – Minister of Water Resources
21. Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna State – Minister of Finance
22. Muhammad Mahmood – Kaduna State – State Environment
23. Sabo Nanono – Kano State – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
24. Bashir Salihi Magashi – Kano State – Minister of Defence
25. Hadi Sirika – Katsina State – Minister of Aviation
26. Abubakar Malami – Kebbi State – Minister of Justice/Attorney General of the Federation
27. Ramatu Tijjani – Kogi State – Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
28. Lai Mohammed – Kwara State – Minister of Information and Culture
29. Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara State – Minister of State, Transportation
30. Babatunde Fashola – Lagos State – Minister of Works and Housing
31. Adeleke Mamora – Lagos State – Minister of State for Health
32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi – Nasarawa State – Minister of State, Science and Technology
33. Zubair Dada – Niger State – Minister of State, Foreign Affairs
34. Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun State – Minister of Mines and Steel Development
35. Tayo Alasoadura – Ondo State – Minister of State, Labour and Employment
36. Rauf Aregbesola – Osun State – Minister Interior
37. Sunday Dare – Oyo State – Minister of Youth and Sports
38. Paulen Tallen – Plateau State – Minister of Women Affairs
39. Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers State – Minister of Transportation
40. Maigari Dingyadi – Sokoto State – Minister of Police Affairs
41. Sale Mamman – Taraba State – Minister of Power
42. Abubakar D. Aliyu – Yobe State – Minister of State, Works and Housing
43. Sadiya Umar Faruk – Zamfara State – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management
44. Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah – Abia State – Minister of State Mines and Steel