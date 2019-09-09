How Uzegbu Emerged Eze-elect  Of  Ofekata, Community Members Reveal

Palatial home of Engr. Chief Marcel Iheanacho Uzegbu in Ofekata autonomous Community, Mbaitoli Council Area of Imo State has been electrifying since his emergence as the Eze-elect of the community on Saturday 7th September, 2019. Journalists who visited the community yesterday spotted eventually who is who in the community celebrating the newly elected monarch at his home town. Meanwhile, Nze Ekwutosi Ihentuge revealed that the victory of Engr. Chief Marcel Iheanacho Uzegbu during the Ezeship election remains the victory for the entire people of Ofekata community. He disclosed that the Eze-elect has rendered selfless services to the community. “We are happy that Chief Uzegbu has emerged the Okata II of Ofekata Orodo Community. And Ofekata people can now expect rapid development”, Nze Uzegbu. In a swift reaction, one of the community youths, Mr Martin Uwandu recalled that the newly Eze-elect has rendered selfless services to the community including donation of #5000.00 for maintenance of elementary school in 1993,initiated foundation for story building at community school Ofekata which has been completed to DPC level. “The total cost of the foundation was #1,400,000.00. Out of the total cost, he paid #960,000.00. Chief Uzegbu paid counterpart fund which attracted the sum of #1,000,000.00 released by Imo state government for the renovation of elementary school block used temporarily by of CSS among other assistance rendered by him. In fact, the cap fits him, let him wear the crown. The Ezeship election has come and gone. I am calling on the entire people of Ofekata to support the newly elected monarch so as to move the community forward. Let me also urge aggrieved parties to sheath their swords as our Eze is ready to carry everybody along”, Mr Uwandu advised.

The Eze-elect, Engr Chief Uzegbu told newsmen that he answered the clarion call of his people because of his burning desire to unite and further render selfless services to the society at large. He thanked his people for massively voted for him promising to carry everybody along.

Meanwhile, the Ezeship election held at Mbaitoli LGA Headquarters was conducted via delegate system for which 20 delegates in each of the 19 villages in Ofekata participated in the exercise. Engr Chief Uzegbu scored 242 votes to emerge winner, while his opponent, Chief Eunan Orodoegbulem pulled 130 votes.

Plans are underway to present the Eze- elect to the council Headquarter, Nwaorieubi any moment from now.