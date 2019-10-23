EFCC Detains Imo Lawmakers Over Okorocha’s Largesse To 8th House

By Okey Alozie

Members of Imo State eight House of Assembly who were alleged to be involved in series of fraudulent cases, on Tuesday 22nd of October 2019 were interrogated again by the Anti graft agency (EFCC) in Enugu.

The lawmakers led by the Former Speaker, Rt Hon Acho Ihim stormed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the morning hours.

The Ex lawmakers were mandated to come for special explanation on the state fund and N22m that each of them received from the immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. This particular money as we gathered did not follow due process as it was alleged that the money given to the lawmakers was taken from the fund of local government.

Few montha ago, the lawmakers were invited by the EFCC but their explanation was not okay to the anti graft agency and because of that they were requested to come back last week. Unfortunately only few of them came back to EFCC office at Enugu.

The commission felt disappointed in the lawmakers for not honouring its invitation and based on that it ordered that the eight House members must be present at the EFCC office on Tuesday and any of the eight House lawmaker that refuses to come will surely face the music. This particular warning put serious fear on the accused lawmakers. Last Sunday and Monday the lawmakers gathered together and agreed to move in group with their lawyers and on getting to the place on Tuesday morning, many things worked against them as we were informed. The officers of EFCC were said to have raised eye brow at the lawmakers and threatened to detain them for the alleged financial crime.

Many of the lawmakers out of fear started begging and at end some were asked to go while others who could not come back in time were suspected to have been detained.