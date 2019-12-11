Ihedioha Scores High Marks, Leads  Imo To Emerge Least Corrupt State

Imo State has emerged as the State with the least corrupt public officials in Nigeria, according to the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The report titled, ‘The 2nd Corruption Survey Report in Nigeria’, was released at the State House Conference Center in Abuja, on Friday.

The National Bureau of Statistics conducted the survey with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime, in addition to other partner international agencies.

The highlights of the survey were presented by the Statistician General of the National Bureau of Statistics, Dr Yemi Kale, and the Country Representative of the UNODC in Nigeria, Mr Oliver Stople.

The first corruption survey report on Nigeria was conducted in the last half of 2018, where Imo State was ranked very high in the corruption index.

The NBS described the 2019 report as ”home grown”, disclosing that data was collected from a total of 33,067 persons in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The survey was developed as a tool to assess the impact of the measures put in place by States in fighting corruption in the period since after the 2019 elections. It also gives Nigerians the opportunity to assess and evaluate the impact of those measures.

The report gave a state-by-state record of the corruption index in Nigeria, with Kogi State leading as the most corrupt state (48%), followed by Gombe at 43%.

Imo is the least corrupt state in Nigeria with 17.6%, followed by Jigawa and Plateau states.

The report also suggested that there is a remarkable decrease in the prevalence of corruption in Imo State in the short time span.

In her statement Adaora Onyechere SSA on Information and Advocacy To His Excellency Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha states that this doesn’t come as a surprise as His Excellency made it clear during his campaign that Imo State will not be open to lawlessness under his watch. He has also through the adoption of the TSA checked leakages which where afore an order of the day in the past administration.

She says this is a welcome development for the state and will not only reassure investors and business partners of the enabling environment in Imo State in the ease of doing business but also reassures the people of Imo state of Sanctity in our social structure.