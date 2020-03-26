Crisis Looms In Imo House of Assembly .As Members Lament Over Imposition of Principal Officers



The relative peace that pervaded Imo State House of Assembly is at the verge of being shattered, following the grumbling among the members that the Principal Officers of the House were imposed on them by the machination of the Executive Arm of Government.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, the Twenty Seven-member House is rocking in internal trouble as most of the members have registered their anger to the Speaker, Rt Hon Collins Chiji, on how they were left out in the process that produced the Principal Officers.

Those who spoke to Trumpeta said they only heard about the latest “appointments” of the principal officers like every other citizens, as there were no election, as practiced before, to elect principal officers.

A source told Trumpeta that Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu from Nwangele constituency who emerged the Deputy Speaker on Tuesday was not “elected” as there were neither elections, nor consultations before he was foisted on the House as Deputy Speaker.

The aggrieved Lawmakers said that even Hon Uche Ogbuagu who was made the Majority Leader was not to have emerged because he came from the same constituency (Ikeduru) with the Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku.

The source said that Uche Ogbuagu was just “compensated” because he said it would be a disgrace for him not to get any position after he had betrayed his former party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and abandoned his former friend and mentor, Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

“The position was not meant for Ogbuagu. But he literally cried that he should not be humiliated, as the only thing that can shore up his reputation would be the office of Majority Leader, following how he convinced most of his PDP Lawmakers to join APC” Trumpeta was told.

The source maintained that Hon Egwim who was later made Chief Whip was the generally accepted candidate for Deputy Speakership position based on his experience and candour but the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma said he prefares Iwuanyanwu.

However, following the latest crisis, only ten members, out of the Twenty Seven members attended the plenary session yesterday.

Trumpeta learnt that the members are accusing Speaker Chiji Collins of not protecting their interest, the moment his own is intact.

“This is a man that has traverse from three political parties within Nine months, only in a bid to save his office, yet he sees himself as a man of principle. Can you imagine that? All he thinks is being a Speaker and does not care about his colleagues” Trumpeta was told.