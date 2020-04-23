Covid 19 Pandemic: Onyewuchi Urges Owerri People To Embrace Onyeaghanwanneya Spirit



Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District in upper chamber of the National Assembly, Distinguished Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi has urged the people of Owerri Zone to reignite the spirit of Onyeaghalanwanneya by being their brother’s keeper at this trying time of the Corona Virus Pandemic.

According to the lawmaker, by standing together and with one another the people will defeat the ravaging pandemic which is sweeping across the world like a whirlwind.

He recalled that Onyeaghalanwanneya as age old Igbo philosophy and battle cry has always being used by the people in times of emergencies and dire situations like the Nigeria Civil War of 1967 -70 to sustain themselves and survive, stressing since the pandemic is akin to war situation returning to it has become necessary.

The Imo East Senator and the Leader of the Peoples Movement made this passionate appeal in Owerri, yesterday, during the resumption of distribution of food items by his office to areas and vulnerable indigents who are critically in need of them as the lockdown takes a toll on the people of the zone and state.

The vibrant lawmaker advised his people to be their brothers’ keeper by rallying round and supporting those being severely hit by the pandemic as that will give them sense of belonging and hope of defeat of the virus.

In the same token, he reiterated his earlier admonition to them to religiously adhere to the preventive measures of social distancing, regular hand washing, staying at home, and use of hand sanitizer as outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC.

He noted that in the absence of curative therapy at the moment, strictly adhering to expert medical advice is the only way of beating the disease.

Sen Onyewuchi who is nicknamed the grand commander of empowerment in Owerri Zone and beyond for his long history and culture of empowerment has continued to stand with his people in this trying time through procurement and distribution of relief materials.

At the break of Covid 19 he distributed soaps and sanitizers to every ward in the nine local governments in the zone, and followed up with large scale distribution of food items a fortnight later.

The ongoing food relief distribution is the third time he is distributing relief materials to his people to help cushion the hardship unleashed by the pandemic.