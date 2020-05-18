COVID-19 Palliatives: City Fathers International Initiative Donates To Less Privileged

Tunji Adedeji

Following the outbreak of the novel global virus known as Covid-19, which has caused untold hardship and hunger in the country, members of City Fathers International Initiative have donated palliative materials to Red Cross Motherless Babies homes Owerri, Imo State to contain and cushion the effect of the COVID-19 disease.

The items include bags of rice, bags of beans, bags of garri, cartons of indomie, rolls of tissue papers, assorted milks and Milo drinks, tubers of yams, among others.

Distributing the items, Sir Eustace Eke, a Trustee Member of the group made up of respected elders stated that the gesture was part of their corporate social responsibility and humanitarian effort to contain the ravaging hunger and alleviate the sufferings occasioned by the dreaded Covid 19 scourge.

Sir Eke also said, “this effort is in support of Federal and State Governments to fight the scourge and untold suffering on it citizens.”

He described City Father’s International Initiative as a humanitarian nonpolitical body made up renounced elder statement, Traditional Rulers and technocrats.

He opined that their decision to put smile on the face of the less Privileged was informed by the excruciating hardship on the people especially, the under privileged in the populace.

Acknowledging the receipt of the items on behalf of the Redcross Motherless home, thanked the group for their generosity and fatherly care for the less privileged and vulnerable groups

She promised that they will put it in good for the targeted beneficiaries just as directed by City Fathers International Initiative.

Members Includes Sir. Ambrose Ejiogu, Chairman /Trustee, HRH, Eze Ralph Ogbonna, Trustee, Sir Eustace Eke, Trustee, Chief Barr .PC Mgbenwelu Trustee ,Chief PC Onuoha, Trustee, Chief Tony Emeruem Trustee .Others are Senator Bright Nwanne, Chief Osita Nwaneri, Chief Dr.H.A Akanwa, Hon Justice PC Onumajuru (Rtd)Mr Mike Metu H/EDr Douglas Acholonu and Mr Emma Anyanwu.