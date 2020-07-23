Araraume Gets APC Waiver, May Join Okigwe Senate Race

By Orji Sampson

Ahead of the forth coming Imo North Senatorial election re-run, reports reaching Trumpeta suggests that one of the favourite aspirants, Sen Ifeanyi Araraume have been granted waiver by the leadership of All Progressives Congress APC.

The waiver is therefore perceived as an opener and indication that the former Senator may have been granted another short at the red chambers some months after contesting for the governorship seat of Imo State during the 2019 guber election under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA.

Trumpeta learnt that the APC leadership handed the waiver to the 2 time Senator on Thursday at Abuja were it was learnt he later addressed newsmen stating his resolve to give his best to ensure his people are not left behind in the Affairs of the nation.

He however pledged his support and loyalty to the party and the people of Okigwe.