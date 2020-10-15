Town Planners Write Imo Governor Over Activities Of OCDA, Call For Reform In The Agency



Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Imo State chapter has written a letter to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma asking him to look into the activities of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, headed by Engr Innocent Ikpamezie.

According to the Town Planners, OCDA has deviated from its major assignment which is “the explicit mandate of Planning and Development of Owerri Capital Territory”.

In the open letter to the Governor signed by TPL Chief (Dr) DC Obialo and TPL Chief S. Onu, as Chairman, Board of Trustees and Secretary Board of Trustees respectively, the organization lamented that OCDA which was established in 1977 has now derailed and has turned to a den of touts and miscreants, than place for Professionals.

“The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners Imo State chapter is constrained to draw the attention of the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma and the General Public to the flagrant abuse of office by the General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority OCDA and the illegal activities of the Authority’s field officers” the letter read.

They described the activities of OCDA as appalling and could do more damage, hence the letter to the Governor to check the rot.

“The basic truth is that the Leadership of OCDA has ignored their main duty of ensuring compliance with provisions of the key laws that support their existence such as OCDA Edict No2 of 1977, the Town Planning Authorities Building Regulation of 1996 and other Extant Laws regulating the building and construction Industry in the State” they said.

They organization maintained that following several deliberations it decided to advise the Governor through an Open letter that “OCDA is constituted by Law and the chapter requests the Government to revisit the Law especially on the appointment of its General Manger as contained in section 6(1) of the OCDA Edict No 2 of 1977 and getting a fit and proper person to head the Authority”.