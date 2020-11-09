APC 2020 Extra Ordinary Convention: Jostle For Party Positions Begins In Imo Chapter



The battle for who gets what ahead the extra ordinary national convention of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has commenced.

Trumpeta learnt that with the release of the time table for positions at the reach of each of the zones in the country, subtle political schemings has begun.

From what the party released recently, South East zone is entitled to produce the National Secretary, National Welfare, South-East Zonal Vice Chairman, Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Zonal Organizing Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Woman Leader, Deputy National Treasurer, Zonal Special (Persons With Disability PWD) Leader and Ex-officio.

The newspaper has been reliably informed that interested bidders have started scheming for the positions depending on what each state would get in the allocation of the positions. The five South East states are entitled to produce those to occupy the positions on pro rata basis. Each of the State will be assigned offices to fill before those interested would be involved in the struggle to emerge.

Already, in Imo, those who have interest have started seeking the face of power brookers to be considered for the offices.

It was gathered that those interested have started penetrating the rank and file of the party to gain support for endorsement and votes.