Besiege Head Of Service Office For Solution

By Okey Alozie

Imo workers and pensioners on Monday 14th Dec besieged the office of the head of Service to ask of their unpaid money.

The aggrieved workers and pensioners said for more than 7 months they have not been paid adding that they are now dying of hunger.

“We can’t feed our family again, we have nothing to eat this Christmas” the said.

One of the pensioners Mrs Eke Juliana Nwabuife Rtd Principal Inyish Community Secondary School Inyish Ikeduru L.G.A said she has been very sick for months now and no money to for treatment. She begged the Governor to come his Rescue information revealed that there is selective payment and salary stagering since March.