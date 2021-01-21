Sex Scandal Saga: Court Jails Man For Character Assassination .Willie Amadi Vindicated At Last



The key suspect and mastermind behind the simulated sex video allegedly involving the Imo State Public Complaints Commissioner, Barr Willie Amadi has been arrested by the Isu Divisional Police and charged to court for defamation of character, our Judicial correspondent reports.

Peter Nwoke, a 20 year old school leaver, who was charged to the Magistrate Court Isu, holden at Umundugba Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 pleaded guilty to the one count charge of defamation of character.

In charge No: MCI/2C/2021, between Commissioner of Police Vs Peter Nwoke, the accused in his statement of confession at the Police station stated that he picked a phone at Owerri and left for his place in Isu local government area of the state.

He disclosed that a day after, when he powered the phone, he got a call from a man who introduced himself as Barr Willie Amadi, saying that he was the owner of the phone he was holding.

“I asked him to come to Umuogbor Isuobishi, Isunjaba in Isu LGA to collect the phone and he came, collected and gave me N40, 000. Before then, I had transferred some information from his phone to mine which included pictures he took in a swimming pool. When he left, greed and the devil came into me. I thought I should make more money from him seeing his car and realizing that he is a big man, I decided to superimpose one of his pictures on a sex background to force him to negotiate settlement with me.”

“When I called him severally, and he did not pick my calls, I became angry and decided to send the pictures out through the internet.”

“Three days after, I was at a joint with some people, when the Police arrested me and I was taken to Court. I confessed to the act at the police station because I did not know that what I did will bring such big problem to me. I begged him and the court to forgive me and promised not to do such thing again.”

The court after listening to the prosecution and the plea of guilty by the accused, found him guilty of defamation under Section 373 of Criminal Code, Cap C38 Laws of the Federation 2004 as applicable in Imo state.

The accused was convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment to serve as a deterrent to other young people who may be trading on such dastardly path.