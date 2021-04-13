Edo 2020: Imo SWAN Condemns Dropping of Potential Medal Winning Athletes …Wants Sports Commissioner to Interface with Critical Stakeholders

Members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo State chapter have condemned in strong terms the dropping of some Imo athletes from the state contingent who are currently at the National Sport’s Festival in Edo state without cogent reason.

The sports writers body who made this known among many others issues in a Communique signed by the Drafting Committee members, Sampson Orji, Kingsley Anosike, Benny Naza and Tunde Liadi frowned at the shoddy activities orchestrated by some management members of the Imo Sports Commission and the Sports Commissioner to deny potential medal winning athlete the opportunity to showcase their talent only to pocket their allowances.

The Communique which was released at the end of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, (SWAN) Imo Chapter’s congressional meeting held recently to review the state of sports in the Eastern Heartland as part of her social responsibilities also came up with the following resolutions;

“Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Imo Chapter observed with dismay the persistent but deliberate refusal of the state Ministry of Sports led by the Honourable Commissioner, Dan Ogu to interface with the Association as a critical stakeholder.

“The Association is worried because the Ministry’s activities are media oriented and should be domiciled to public knowledge but the lack of communication has led to suspicion, innuendos, and falsehood which is not in the best interest of the Ministry nor the State.

” Imo SWAN regrets Imo athletes’

shoddy preparations for the ongoing National Sports Festival and inexplicably dropping some teams and athletes who qualified painstakingly for the competition. Thus denying the state chances of winning more laurels.

“Imo SWAN condemns the inability of the Ministry of Sports in the state to properly oversee sports associations and clubs in the state. The body notes with regrets that Grasshoppers International Handball Team is in a state of comatose, Heartland Queens looks disbanded without a trace of revival while Heartland FC are struggling with players and their coaching staff disgruntled over incessant owing of salaries and bonuses thus leading to a not too impressive performance.

“Imo SWAN is canvassing for a robust Sports Ministry that would carry the stakeholders along and reposition sporting activities in the state with a committed mission of grassroot sports development, growth and transformation.

“Imo SWAN equally observes with dismay how the State Government and Ministry of Sports under the watch of Hon Dan Ogu has carefully avoided to heed to the early points and propositions earlier raised in our first communiqué where we also called for the State to be more proactive on grassroots sports development.