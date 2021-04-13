Ngor Okpala High School Old Students Association Handover Ultra Modern Buildings, Generating Set to Alma Mater at 2021 Annual Convention



By Chidinma Amaechi/Onyeananam Edmund

Over the weekend the old students of Ngor Okpala High School, Umuneke, (NOHSCO) In Ngor Okpala Local Government Area in Imo State, handed over well equipped ultra modern class room blocks with toilet facilities, generating sets and halls to their alma mater.

The well attended event witnessed the convergence of old students from within and outside the shores of the continent coming to give back to their alma mater, amongst whom are the coordinator Hon. High Chief (Sir) Charles Ugo Eke (Ochiriozuo 1 of Nguru Umuaro, Ogbuhuru Uzo 1 of Ngor Okpala, Ochioha 1 of Ngor Okpala and the first African born elected citywide councilman, Plain Field, United States).

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the event, attorney at law and US based lawyer Liborus Agwara JD, P.HD stressed on the need for the old students of the school to be united, so as to achieve greatly in making sure their alma mater is given a face lift.

In his address the coordinator of the association, High Chief Sir Charles Ugo Eke, Senior Labour Prefect of 1979 set, unequivocally stated that it is always good to give back to the school you attended, he maintained that the association has plans to modify and transform Ngor Okpala High School to a place where everybody will like to bring his or her children or ward to study, he gave a brief history of the association, which according to him started in 2002 when he came up with the vision of organizing the old students and to begin immediate renovation of the school with Dr. Libo Agwara, Chief Mrs Lilian Okere- Amakor (Ada Orie of Nnorie), Professor Evans Ihejirika, Chief Mrs Collette Egu-Madu, Eze Noble Eke, Okenze Lawrence Eke, Chief IG Okereafor, S.P Rowland Nwakpu, and many others as pioneer members who worked tirelessly to make sure the school is revitalized.

High Chief Eke seized the platform to commend the home based alumini, local organizing committee, the leadership team, HRH Eze Engr. F.O Nwachukwu and others who made the project a reality, he called on sons and daughters of Ngor Okpala regardless of their alma mater to join resources to make sure Ngor Okpala High School, Umuneke is a better place to study.

Also in an address read by Mazi Charles Ogazi on behalf of the Chairman Ngor Okpala Community Association United Kingdom and Ireland Sir Henry Okereafor at the handing over of another block of classroom rebuilt by members of Ngor Okpala Community in the UK and Ireland and generating set donated by late Dr. Austin Ndubuisi and his Widow Lady Sussan Ugo Okereafor, he pointed out that there has been heightened neglect of the 28 autonomous community in Ngor Okpala LGA in the past eight years. Speaking with newsmen Mazi Ogazi blamed the poor structure as a result of lack of government presence. He said “As you can see cows are even moving into the school premises” he submitted. Contributing, Mazi Callistus Onyeka said, there is need to give a modern touch to schools built by our parents, he said the school was built through communal efforts.

The Principal of the school Mazi Anunobi Charles commended the old students and stakeholders on their kind gestures, he requested for more help especially in the provision of administrative blocks, library, perimeter fencing and provision of chemistry, physics and biology laboratory. The students also expressed their gratitude on the turnout of event.

In their respective speeches, Chief Mrs Lilian Amakor, and Mazi Ejike Kenneth Agbiriogu described this year’s convention as a success, reiterating that the need to give back what the community has given to them motivated the handing over ceremony. Adding that the school is part of their success story.

The highlight of the event is the adoption of members to sponsor various houses in their alma mater. (Red house) High Chief Sir Charles Ugo Eke, (Green House) Okenze Ejike Kenneth Agbiriogu, (Blue House) Barr. Liborus Agwara, (White House) Hon Charles Abara, and TPM Obike Autonomous Community as the visitor to the school. The day also showcased award presentation, unveiling of the plaque bearing the names of members who supported the project, handing over of the classroom blocks, hall, followed by dinner party. Also present at the event includes, Pst. Amadi Edwin, Chief Nnamdi Larry Agbiriogu, Chief Uche Okereafor, Mazi Rowland Nwakpu, Chief Charles Abara, and host of others.