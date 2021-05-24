Club Friendlies: CENNF FC, Mbaise Records Impressive Win Over Papilo FC In Friendly

One of the emerging amateur football club in Imo state is currently making positive waves after their impressive outing over an established and experienced side.

The Chief Engr Njoku Nwawudu Foundation Football Club CENNF FC, based in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state on Thursday 20th May 2021 claimed 2-0 victory against Papilo FC in friendly match in Owerri.

The match kicked off by 10 am at the ICAPS ground located along Egbh road, Owerri as Cyprian Nnanna scored a wonderful goal 15th minutes into the first half of the match before Justin Amanze recorded the second at the 37th minutes after which ended the game with 2:0 win against Papilo FC in their home

Reacting shortly after the game, Coach Elvis of CENN foundation FC said his boys raised their game in the 2nd half but Papilo missed a penalty 5 minuites into 2nd half.

He continued that they all played well and they are grateful to all members of CENN football club, “Our players made us proud by defeating Papilo FC,” he stated.

Recall that Papilo Football Club is owned by an former skipper of sSuper Eagle and former Arsenal FC striker, Kanu Nwankwo.