Panic In Nekede Fed Poly Over Presence of Suspected Intruders

Palpable fear and tension has gripped Federal Polytechnic Nekede, community over fresh threat to lives.

Trumpeta learnt that the presence of certain unknown persons parading as meat sellers within the campus has sent shock waves to the students, staff and management.

The fear is heightened by the reaction of the institution’s management who has not only confirmed the development but has also called for caution in the school.

It was learnt that some Itinerant food sellers invaded the school to market some products called dry meat and when accosted couldn’t give proper identification.

The management in a release to the Polytechnic community, Trumpeta obtained online said that information reaching them from “our internal security network confirm that there are suspected intruders parading themselves as “Dry Meat Sellers” in Campus: the security personnel interrogated the so called meat sellers who claims to come from Aba and thereafter compelled them to eat the meat and they all vehemently refused”

Statement from the management further states; “the Polytechnic Community is hereby advised to be careful of what they eat especially in the campus. The safety of every staff and student of this great institution remains the priority of the management”.