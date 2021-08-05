lKelechi Chimezie’s Lone Strike Secures Heartland’s NPFL Status For New Season

As the curtain was drawn on the 2020/21 NPFL season yesterday Heartland FC of Owerri maintained its elite league position with lone goal victory against Continental seeking Kano Pillars at Dan Anyiam stadium.

A 16th minute goal from hard tackling midfielder, Kelechi Chimezie who’s return from injury and back to form helped the Naze Millionaires secure their status for next season NPFL actions.

The Mesugida side from Kano had hoped to overcome one of their perennial rivals in other to secure a continental ticket.

Meanwhile, in other centers across the nation, Enyimba Int’l of Aba made sure of their continued presence in the continent with a 3-1 victory over safe Dakkada FC in Uyo.

Kwara United (Harmony Boys) also booked a place in the continent with home win to out place Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United who had occupied the second position on the log more than any other this season even as they have another route to CAF competition if they win the Aiteo against Bayelsa United on Sunday.