Revival Of Industries: Nnamdi Nwaka Commends Gov Uzodimma’s Move .Suggests PPP Arrangement In Imo

By Onyekachi Eze

A die-hard disciple of Governor Hope Uzodimma, and a candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the 2019 Nwangele State Assembly seat, Hon Nnamdi Nwaka has hailed the Governor for his vision and zeal in revitalizing the moribund Government business outlets across Imo State.

He made the commendation while reacting on the outcome of the 6th Stakeholders meeting initiated by Governor Uzodimma since his enthronement as Governor of Imo State.

Recall that one of the rituals instituted by the present 3R administration was having a one-on-one interaction with the Imo masses, which also affords the Governor an opportunity to render his account of stewardship.

In a eulogy to the Imo’s Chief Executive, the Nwangele born entrepreneur cum business mogul described the Governor’s avowed decision to revive major establishments belonging to the State as a top notch, but not without rendering his professional advise towards ensuring it’s efficient use.

Among the industries earmarked for revival, according to Uzodimma include; the Imo Shoe Industry, and the Avutu poultry Farm.

However, on lauding the move, Hon Nwaka suggested that for those to operate maximally, Government has to put into deep consideration the Public Private Partnership, PPP, arrangement.

He was of the view that adopting a PPP pattern would not only yield positive result, but would place those business establishments to the world map.

Nwaka, who had his Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the prestigious Stellenbosch University Business school, in far away Cape Town South Africa, said, part of the reasons why Government owned businesses do not flourish in Nigeria cannot be divorced from certain social and political appendages like corruption and other societal instability.

He added that instead of the Government sinking huge amounts of money in rebuilding companies that would still suffer setback due to poor management, it would be ideal to lease those companies to Private individuals who are eager to make a great difference in service delivery and yearned development.

He said most at times, appointing politicians who know little or nothing about running a business ruins Government effort, hence the advise for Government to consider an open privatization of those companies for productivity.

Furthermore, Hon Nwaka prayed that, while adopting the PPP arrangement, Government should also create an enabling environment for those investors and businesses to thrive.

By creating an enabling environment, he meant of providing major basic amenities like accessible good Roads, electricity, water, and also; by giving tax incentives to the private sectors to flourish.

Nwaka expressed optimism that if these are done, the IGR of the State would skyrocket, as well as provide sustainable jobs of her teeming unemployed graduates, which in return would diplomatically reduce unrest.

“That way, even after the tenure of the current Government, these businesses will continue to exist. And the jobs of the employees employed by these businesses will be highly secured, regardless of who wins or losses in Imo elections”, said Nwaka.

He continued by frowning at the type of politics played with those mega companies by politicians who instead of making impacts, end up ruining the efforts.

Another pointer raised by Hon Nwaka enthused, “All these businesses cost the people a lot of money, but they end up not providing jobs for the people because they are stiffened to the ground by politicians even before the operational kick-off”.

He envisaged a turn-around, even as he reposed confidence in Governor Uzodimma’s dexterity of changing the old narrative.