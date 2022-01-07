Alleged Defection: Ihedioha Going No Where Says PDP

By Orji Sampson

Contrary to wild speculation that the Former Governor of Imo state and the 2019 Governorship candidate of PDP, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha may be moving to the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, the Imo State PDP has denied such move.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta by party’s state Publicity Secretary, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, the party did not just deny the rumour but noted that Ihedioha remains their bride.

“We have been inundated with calls by concerned people of Imo State over a flying rumour, syndicated in the social media by enemies of Imo State, purporting that our leader, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON will defect to the All Progressives Grand Allaince, (APGA) to vie for the 2023 governorship election

“This party, initially did not consider a disclaimer necessary, for the simple reason that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha is not known to prostitute between political parties. He is known and has indeed remained a consequential leader, consistent major financier, loyal and dedicated member and leader of our party since helping to found it in 1998.

“For emphasis, there is no other truly democratic party in Nigeria and in Imo State in particular, aside the PDP. We are not unaware of the increasing desperation of agents of darkness, who are afraid of the imminent reclaiming of our stolen mandate come 2023.

“It is incontrovertible that His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, is our brand. And our message ahead of the 2023 general elections is the celebrated achievements of the Rebuild Imo administration within the seven months.

“The PDP led Rebuild Imo administration laid a solid foundation for the rebuilding process of our state. It is on record that all the sectors of the state were receiving attention before the usurpers broke into the government house. We restored salaries and pensions from 70% to 100% and paid as and when due; adequate security of lives and property, began construction on over 33 critical roads across the state; flagged of an audacious agro revolution and youth empowerment; aggressive automated revenue system; autonomous local government administration; implemented the Treasury Single Account; Qualitative free education, aggressive investment drive; transparency, accountability, rule of law etc.

“Our party takes pride in the achievements of the Rebuild Imo administration for which we are being pressured by the people of Imo State across party lines to endeavor to seek their mandate to continue the rebuilding process.

“Lastly, we wish to warn mischief makers, agents of darkness, blackmailers enemies of Imo State, Senator Uzodinma and his failed APC cohorts, to look elsewhere and stop any such fake news. Imo people are wiser and are vigilant to these and other devices of the enemies.