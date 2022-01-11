Ibezim : Why I Don’t Back Electronic Transformer of Result, Gives Account

Senator representing Okigwe zone (Imo North) in the National Assembly, Frank Ibezim has commented on his position concerning electronic voting transfer for election result.

Ibezim said that considering level of technological developments in the country, there would be hitches if the electronic mode of transfer of results is adopted.

According to him, many communities and locations where votes are cast in Nigeria suffer network challenges hence application of the electronic system would be suicidal to elections.

Said he, “when you check in some parts of the country, many still suffer network challenges till date . Therefore, if results are needed through electronic means and network not forthcoming, definitely the process will suffer serious challenge.

The Okigwe zone Senator further disclosed his position and that of others is for a better Nigeria.

Speaking on his stewardship, Senator Ibezim said “With God on my side and the combined goodwili of our Governor and the Honourable Minister of state for Education, Barr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, I was properly aligned and introduced to the Ahmed Lawan senate leadership, which I gave my all to sustain, to be able to secure some committee positions that have translated into lifeline achievements and dividends for my people.

“They include support of my colleagues to my motions and favourable resolutions arising therefrom, sponsorship of two bills, one at the second reading stage while the other has been listed on the order paper for presentation upon resumption this January.

“What I am sure most of us here are not aware of is my attraction of 5 key Federal Government Intervention Fundings of palliative and strong economic significance.

“These interventions are the Bank of Industry N30,000 Survival Funds which not less than 400 persons of Imo North benefitted, N60,000 Special Public Works Program of which not less than 300 persons received, N500,000 Covid-19 Relief loan, with over 200 beneficiaries, N60,000 Job Security Stipends and N100,000 National Directorate of Employment loan, which started h:tting the accounts of our people in the month of December 2021, 350 persons have already confirmed receipt and these last two schemes are still on going to cover not less than 600 , persons respectively.

“In all, not less than 1000 persons of my constituency have benefitted from these intervention programs which have alleviated the pains and boosted the economy of households, families and communities in Imo North Senatorial District.

“As one in love with foundation education, I flagged off the program of Classroom Libraries in our Primary Schools in the country using at least 18 Primary Schools in Okigwe zone as pilot. We have also motivated Teachers through Cash Prizes, to elicit their commitment and passion towards this project.

“My office has facilitated Federal Government Employment of my constituents, apart from obtaining their appointment letters, not less than 300 persons are programmed to undergo documentations for various federal jobs in Aviation, Ministry of Education, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Road Safety and National Task Force among others.

I view this with a sense of fulfilment because the human capital development profile of my zone will enjoy a quantum leap when all of these jobs are fully profiled.

“My office, through the 6 Constituency offices opened in each of the LGAs of our zone, has affected the training of our women and youths in different entrepreneurial areas to make private sector drive our economy.

“While preparing for the takeoff of the construction of Okigwe Power Transmission Sub Station which my first motion catalyzed, I have been able to facilitate the construction of a Solar Power Plant for Ehime Mbano and Ihitte Uboma LGAs and another, targeted for Okigwe North is on the way.

“Our football loving youths are not left out as arrangements are in place to ensure their exposure to the international football market through my Football Academy.

“it is my strong hope that this year will record a huge landmark for Imo North Senatorial District from my input in the 2022 Budget.

“I thank you for your time and pledge to sustain this briefing and partnership with you at least on quarterly basis.