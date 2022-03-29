Ahead Europe Trip: KC Akali FC Prepares Players with Imo League, FA Cup Competitions

Basking in their unbeaten run, the CEO/Chairman of KC Akali Int’l FC, Owerri, Mr Kelechi Madu has disclosed that his management is aiming to use the Football Association FA competitions in the state to prepare his players ahead of their proposed trip to Europe.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk shortly after his team were held to yet another goalless draw by First Mahi FC on Saturday at Government Secondary School Field, Owerii, Madu expressed confidence in his lads stating that they are getting to gel as team.

“As you can see, the players always give their best in the three matches we have played so and am happy with their performance so far.

“We are looking forward to use some of the domestic games in the state such as the state league and the FA cup now known as Aiteo Cup to keep the boys in a proper shape for their trip to Europe later.

“My ultimate goal is to help the talented players realise their dream of playing professional football in Europe and we are working tirelessly with our contact in Europe to secure a deal for them.

“In no distance time some of them will be traveling for trials and we hope to use the state league and FA competitions to keep them in good shape