Onye Re-elected, As Umunachi Community Elects Town Union Executive

Tunji Adedeji

Umunachi Community in Osuama Autonomous Community, Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, has elected a new executive to pilot its affairs.

In an election held in the community, Saturday, April 16, Engr. Gerald Onye, the President General was reelected unopposed while the newly elected Secretary-General, Comrade Uchenna Ezeala got 156 to defeat Comrade Princewill Banigo that polled 55 votes.

Other members of the executives are: Onuoha Chinedum Kelvin (Assistant Secretary); Prince China Nwokedi (Financial Secretary); Chief John Zimako Akabusi (Treasurer), and Mr. Victor Njoku (Publics Relation Officer ).

Speaking on the exercise, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr. Chukwudi Ogude, who was elated over the success of the election, described the day as one of his happiest day.

He declared the election peaceful and added that people were allowed to vote according to their conscience, saying he was happy to have contributed to the return of peace in the community.

In his acceptance speech after being sworn in, the newly re-elected President-General, the PG who was reelected unopposed after his opponent didn’t participate in election proper after undergoing screening said he and his team would put Umunachi first and run an open door policy.

He said his performance endeared him and his team to the people after occupying the position in the last four years. Engr. Onye said he would put in his best unite the community and attract more development.

Onye made a firm promise to complete a befitting Civil Centre he started during his first tenure.

“We have resuscitated our football tournament and transformed it to a glamorous level,” he stated.

We have resuscitated our football tournament into a glamorous level, he said.

Continuing, the PG said: “under my last dispensation, we attracted a water project that was funded by European Union among other laudable projects.”

He also assured of liaising with other stakeholders of the community to ensure development and called for support.

Also speaking, Chief John Zimako Akabusi , the Treasurer who was returned unopposed described Umunachi as a great community. He said as the treasurer he had worked above board.

Speaking on the exercise, he said the election had made them realize the importance of being accepted by our people.

Akabusi, who is also a Superintendent of Nigeria Custom, Lagos State, assured that they would work hard as a team to improve the welfare of ndi Umunachi.