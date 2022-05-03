2023: OKIGWE NORTH ELDERS ENDORSE PRINCESS ONUOHA

The reelection bid of Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha to go back to the green chamber, received a major boast with her unanimous endorsement by Okigwe North Elders Forum, presided over by no less a person than His. Excellency, Engr Ebere Udeagu, former two time Deputy Governor of the State.

This decision to endorse Princess Mirian Onuoha was reached after evaluating her performances so far in the Federal House within just two years in the Parliament. “Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha is very passionate with the development our District and as such, should be encouraged to go back and continue the good work”, Udeagu pointed out.

Dr Charles Nwaogaraku, Chief Christian Ibeawuchi, Prof.C. Eze, Prof.N.A.A Okereke, Sir John Nnabuihe, Prof. Mrs Uju Oku and Mr Emeka Ogaraku, the Convener of the meeting took turns in praising the Lawmaker’s efforts in bringing the much eluded democratic dividends to the Federal Constituency.

On Zoning, the Forum of Elder Statesmen said that it favours Onuoha because all the Clans in the Federal Constituency have done their two terms each and most naturally, a fresh turn should start with the last and that person is no other person, than Princess Miriam Onuoha, Mama Sure.P. “We cannot afford to take avoidable risk by bringing a new face that is not tested thus going back to ground zero again. It’s on record that she has sponsored Bills which have all passed the third reading, waiting for Senate concurrence before Presidential nod” the Elders agreed in unison. Among the Bills sponsored by Onuoha are Bills for the upgrading of Okigwe General Hospital to a Federal Medical Center, the establishment of the Federal College of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Sciences, Isiala Mbano and establishment of College of Horticulture, Okigwe. Renovation of schools, Youth and Women Empowerment, ScholarShips, Free Medicals, Sports and assisting our young graduates to get federal government jobs are huge.

The Forum maintained that if Princess Miriam Onuoha is re-elected, she can be elevated to the office of the Speaker or Deputy. “No one can tell. Let’s support this great achiever and our Daughter irrespective of our political affiliations” Udeagu said.