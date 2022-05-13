NPFL Top Vs Bottom: Heartland’s Relegation Battle intensifies, Faces Rivers UTD Hurdle Saturday

Heartland’s quest to avoid relegation this season will this Saturday be put to yet another scrutiny as the Naze Millionaires hosts league leaders, Rivers United.

The team will be spurred by the payment of their two months salary as Trumpeta sports desk gathered although they are rumours that some of the players have allegedly not gotten alerts.

The players resumed training on Wednesday morning after what looked like a brief strike action that led to a closed door meeting with the Imo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu who doubles as the Club Supervisor and House Committee Chairman on Sports.

Feelers reaching this paper suggests both parties reached a compromise on their match bonuses to be paid soon so that the new players who were not factored the recent salary payment can have something to fall back on.

Rivers United have been in a blistering form garnering 58 points from 27 matches with a wealthy +32 goals difference compared to Heartland’s paltry 28 points from 21 matches showing a difference of 30 points gap.

The Naze Millionaires will however be boosted by the release of their salaries as they fight to survive relegation.

The league leaders will be coming to town with former Heartland FC employee, Chijioke Akuneto who has been banging goals with fun.