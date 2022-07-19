Imo APGA Legal Adviser, Olumba Resigns For Labour Party

Good day, gentle men of the Press and fellow compatriots. Today, I want to use this opportunity to announce my resignation as the Legal Adviser and membership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Imo State Chapter. And I consider this as a sacrifice, I have to make, and a contribution I have to make, geared towards the task of nation-building, believing that we must be build in new Nigeria, if we must do what the previous generations and some of the current political leaders have not done. It only requires sacrifice and it can be done. My resignation here is not borne out of any ill feeling for APGA and I want to thank the National Leadership of the Party, former fellow EXCO and members of the Party in Imo State and nation at large. Therefore, like many other progressive minded Nigerians, who want to see the nation rise again, I hereby throw my weight behind the Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti-Ahmed 2023 Presidency Project, believing that there is nothing wrong with Nigeria that cannot be cured by what is right in Nigeria. My faith and believe remain unshaken that in the duo of Ex Governor Peter Obi and Senator Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, we have found Plato’s ideal Philosopher/Statesmen, gentlemen, highly educated and cultured of personalities. They are the noblest of natures, the most rationale of souls, quick to understand, eager to know, of great intellectual power, indifferent to external goods or to display, magnanimous, courageous, self-controlled, indifferent to external goods or to display, and above all, they are friends and kinsmen of truth and justice. Having said all these, I once more announce my resignation as the Legal Adviser and member of APGA, Imo State Chapter and reiterate my unalloyed support for the Peter Obi/Ahmed-Datti 2023 Presidency Project under the umbrella of Labour Party. Thanks and remain blessed. – Chief Ifeanyi Olumba.