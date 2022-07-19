Imo Born Tochil Nwaneri Appointed Ambassador At Large For Grenada In Nigeria

By Onyekachi Eze

Goodness and favour are in order for an Imo State born Tochukwu Nwaneri, otherwise known as Tochil, as he has continued to make waves in foreign land.

While he still occupies the position as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of São Tomé and principle on Direct Investment, he has bagged another laudable recognition as Ambassador from the Prime Minister of the Republic of Grenada.

An illustrious son of Amiri, in Oru East Council Area of Imo State, Nigeria,

Ambassador Tochukwu Nwaneri has been appointed an Ambassador at Large for Grenada in Nigeria by the newly elected Prime Minister of the Country, Dickson Mitchell.

Tochi’s new appointment came after Mitchell’s emergence and assumption of office in June 24th, 2022.

On July 11th, 2022, the Prime Minister made an official appointment of the Imo State born Tochil Nwaneri, as Ambassador.

The 44-year old Dickson Mitchell of the ADC defeated Keith Mitchell of the ruling party whom was seeking a re-election.

One of the first moves after his victory was appointing Tochil Nwaneri as Ambassador at Large for Grenada in Nigeria.

History has it that the appointment was first of its kind in Africa, where the official Diplomatic headquarters will also be situated in Abuja, the Nigeria’s Capital.

Reports available to our news desk have it that the newly appointed Ambassador, Tochil Nwaneri will be at the helm of affairs as Chairman of the Diplomatic headquarters.

The move became necessary to bolster economic and bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Grenada.

Amb Nwaneri who is a Financial Investment expert has therefore promised to use his new office to further strengthen and create investment opportunities between the two countries.

On this note, he has revealed of the upcoming Nigeria-Grenada investment Summit that would take place in October, 2022.

He cited other major attractions such as Tourism and Agriculture, and expressed optimism that the two countries would benefit immensely from his new appointment.

His imprints in human capital development have continued to elicit felicitations from Nigerians in far and wide.