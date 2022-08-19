IPOB Battles Imo Govt Over Non Sit-At-Home Order

. Says Separatist Group Endorsed Action

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State did not stop the sit-at-home order in the State.

IPOB said Uzodinma could not stop the sit-at-home order because it initiated it.

Emma Powerful, the Spokesperson of IPOB, said the group cancelled the sit-at-home order on the advice of its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement he signed, Powerful urged Nigerians to ignore Uzodinma’s remark that he stopped the sit-at-home order in the State.

According to Powerful: “Following the cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home order by IPOB since last year, we the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to remind Imo State Administrator, Hope Uzodinma that he did not stop Monday sit-at-home in Imo State but our leader through IPOB leadership did.

“IPOB wishes to remind Hope Uzodinma that he does not have the capacity to stop any Sit-at-Home order initiated by IPOB. Yes, IPOB started the infamous Monday sit at home last year but subsequently cancelled it as advised by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu due to appeals from the elders and traditional rulers in our territory.

“We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is not responsible for any non-existent Monday sit-at-home that Hope Uzodinma is claiming and yabbying about. As long as IPOB is concerned, our people are free to go about their businesses on Mondays without molestations. Our people love and respect IPOB orders when called upon because they fully appreciate our struggle for their well-being and that of their Children.

“We had long washed our hands off non-existent Monday sit-at-home order, and we have repeatedly made our stand known to the Biafran public. Therefore, any violent enforcement of non-existing Monday sit-at-home anywhere in Biafra land is done by criminal gangs of infiltrators led by Simon Ekpa in collaboration with those evil politicians who sent him and his group to try and see if they can delay our march to total freedom from subjugation or stop it from coming.