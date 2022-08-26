Ikwuano Progressive Youths Association Celebrates Youth Day

. Launches Football Tourney

It was a beautiful moment for the Ikwuano Progressive Youth Association as they rolled out en mass to mark the Youth Day celebration.

The event which took place at Umuagu Town Hall in Ikwuano Autonomous Community, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, also witnessed Fund Raising/Launching of 2.5 million naira Football Tournament programme, and giving of Special Awards of Honour.

In his keynote address, the Youth President, Comr. Uche Peter Ukaigwe who appreciated all the youths, and other special guests that graced the occasion, noted that the celebration is timely as it is in line with the International Youth Day Celebration, just marked this year in August.

Ukaigwe who is also the President of the Youth Presidents of the 39 Autonomous Communities, recalled that the association came into existence in August 12, 2019, and has since then been witnessing tremendous growth as it has a working constitution, operates a current account, and is duly registered in the community.

This aforementioned success recorded he attributed to Pastor Fredrick Clement Nwohia who he described as a lover of the youths, and one of their financial pillars.

Ukaigwe continued that they have also achieved other notable feats, especially in the constituting of a Tasks Force team who take part in ensuring that there is security in the community.

He implored everyone to actively participate and support the 2.5 Million Naira fund raising, noting that it is one of the ways of actively engaging our youths.

Saying that there is need to ensure youths engagement and participation in diverse developmental activities, he averred, ” It is a known fact that the youths are key agents for social change, economic growth and technological innovation.

“With the economic impact that the current insecurity situation has posed in the country, now more than ever is the perfect opportunity to engage the youth in identifying innovative solutions to the intricate problems facing our society.

“This can only be achieved by creating safe platforms where young people’s voices can be heard, and their talents harnessed, which is one of the goals of Ikwuano Progressive Youth Association.

“It is this note that we commend the aspiration of my own brother and friend, Hon. David Ekene Achinulo, the youth President of Amauzari Autonomous Community who is contesting for Isiala Mbano State Constituency seat of Imo State House of Assembly. It is with the joint effort and support of the 39 youth Presidents in Isiala Mbano LGA, that Hon. David has vowed to be the voice of the youths, “Ukaigwe noted.

He also called for the support of youth participation in governance, and seize the opportunity to appreciate, Hon. Evang. Chika Okoroike, the former IMC Chairman of the LGA, who he said has given the youths of Isiala Mbano a sense of belonging, found him worthy to serve as Special Adviser on Youth Affairs and Security, and belleved in his emergence as the President of all Youth Presidents in the LGA.

“It is also my pleasure to recognize and appreciate the efforts of the Apex Leader of Ikwuano Progressive Youth Association, Mr. Chukwudi Uchegbu Austin (E-money), incoming Councilor of Osuama/Anara Ward, Obinna Micheal (Akunesiobike of Eziama), not forgetting my own brother, Ohaji Okechukwu (Bishop), together with Engr. Duruike Mike (Mike Moore), Pst. Clement Nwoha ably represented by High Chief Theophilus Nwohia, Hon. Obinwa Michael (Akunaesiobike) who has been supporting the association financially, and the 39 Autonomous Community Youth Presidents here present”.

He also lauded his executives; Uche Ibekwe, Anyabuike Cajetan, Enwerem Alloy, Kingsley Obed, Duru Benjamin, Iwuegbu Chisom, among others for their selfless services.

Ukaigwe further applauded the awardees for their services to humanity and urged them to keep up the good work.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the occasion, High Chief Israel Ohamadike who commended the group for thinking it wise to organize such event, advised the youths to always pursue peace, be united and eschew themselves from any activity that is immoral.

The awardees who received Awards of Honour were – Apex Leader of the Association, Comr. Uchegbu Chukwudi, A. K. A E-money, Mr Ahaka Edwin, Dr Ibekwoba Benjamin Obinna, and Pastor Mrs Fredrick Clement Nwohia

There were lots to eat and drink, as the Young Stars’ Dancers with the community’s unique cultural team; Ogu ju nkita anya were present to thrill the people.