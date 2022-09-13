OZPF CONDEMNS MEDIA ATTACKS ON EMEKA IHEDIOHA

.Calls On Owerri Zone To Stand By Ex-Governor

A Socio-Political Organization, Owerri Zone Patriotic Front, OZPF has come out spitting fire, over what it called “Unguarded Media and Political Missiles” against the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha by those it described as “moles within Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and their ruthless associates from the All Progressive Congress APC.

In a press release made available to Journalists in Owerri yesterday, and signed by the President, Dr Joe Ugwudinobi, Sir Mathew Mbaegbulem (Secretary) and Chief Amadi Anyandike (PRO) respectively, the organization said Owerri Zone cannot stand aloof and watch one of their bests rubbished by political hirelings parading as members of PDP, who in real truth are destroyers bent on tearing Imo PDP apart.

“From records available, these wolves in sheep clothing plotting against Ihedioha are mostly those who failed to pick nomination or return tickets in the last primary elections of the party” the Group maintained.

OZPF said that 2023 Imo Governorship election is not about Ihedioha but the collective interest of Owerri Zone, which it said must put her best foot forward.

“It is unfortunate that instead of joining hands with Ihedioha who has remained unshakeable and roundly committed in his overall support and building of the party for more than two decades now, these estranged elements are ingloriously teaming up with the opposition to destroy PDP” OZPF said.

The Group disclosed that it condemns in its entirety the infantile affront on Ihedioha by these fellow which it said is just meant to embarrass the former Governor and divide Imo PDP.

OZPF called on the Nine Local Government Areas in Owerri Zone to work together socially, culturally and politically in order to maintain a united front as the 2023 elections approach.

It stressed that if Owerri Zone is united “no politician, no matter his background, strength or Zone will ever take us for a ride”.

OZPF warned that no matter the amount of propaganda, and campaign of calumny targeted against Ihedioha, majority of Imo citizens love him, as his popularity keeps goaring by the day.