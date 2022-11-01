IKEDURU PDP ASSEMBLY CANDIDATE: I’m A TRAINED, QUALIFIED AND CERTIFIED LAWYER

.Graduated from University of South Africa

. As Sunny-Unachukwu Shames Detractors

Irked by the recent rumours in the public domain to the effect that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP candidate for Ikeduru State Assembly seat Mr Sunny-Unachukwu John wasn’t called to the Nigerian Bar, and as such was not qualified and permitted to append “Barr” to his name, the man under reference has come out boldly to stun and shame his accusers.

In a terse press statement he personally endorsed, The Assembly hopeful described his traducers as bunch of shadow chasers out to embarrass themselves with empty and weird allegations.

Mr John Sunny-Unachukwu stated it clearly that his academic records are straight and devoid of any suspicions.

“For record purposes and to the shame of desperate and irresponsible shadow chasers, I attended Central School Iho-Dimeze where I had my First School Leaving certificate in 1986. I proceeded to the prestigious Government Secondary School (Government College Owerri) were I had my SSCE in 1992 with good grades. Some of my classmates were Engr Bruno Ukoha, former member for Ezinihitte Mbaise in Imo State House of Assembly and Hon Okey Onyekamma, current Member for Mbaitoli, IMHA. I also graduated from Government College a budding leader, serving at different leadership positions and being chosen House Captain of Njemanze House of the School.

I left the shores of Nigeria for a greener pasture in South Africa in 1998 and got working for several years until I broke even to the glory of God.

Knowing where I am coming from and where I am headed, I secured admission to study Law in a top flight ivory tower- the University of South Africa(UNISA) graduating in 2019 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law(LLB), my University Law Certificate Number is 19868036224553G01681. I proceeded almost immediately after my graduation to the Law School of South Africa(Law Society of South Africa) for my one year Law School program for the purpose of admission and enrollment as a Legal practitioner subject to the requirements of the Legal Practice Act 28 of 2014(LPA) of South Africa as amended.

My Law School certificate number is 2020/S68463 and is easily verifiable with the Legal Practices Council of South Africa(LPC).

After finalizing my Law School program and getting certified, I automatically was allowed to practice as a Candidate Attorney and Legal Practitioner in South Africa, working with Umennaka Attorneys Inc. Johannesburg, going to courts and handling briefs to defend my clients.

I am also a member of the Prestigious Igbo Lawyers Associations in South Africa (ILASA) which can vouch for my assertions.

I decided to make these facts public so that my uninformed and armchair traducers could go out to verify and confirm the authenticity or otherwise of all my claims or forthwith bury their faces in shame by remaining silent.

Let me also submit at this juncture that it is the height of idiocy and exhibition of sheer pettiness, childishness and inconsequential hate probably due to my widespread acceptability across the length and breath of Ikeduru for any folk to imagine that my tendering of SSCE to INEC which is the minimum requirement by law could mean I never read law or called to Bar, or qualified as a Legal Practitioner. I did and my Membership number with the Legal Practices Council of South Africa is 107542 which is also easily verifiable from the Council.

My assurance to all is that, I will never disappoint Ndi Ikeduru at any given time.

My decision to aspire to represent Ikeduru in the Imo State House of Assembly was borne out of my desire to give my people a new sense of direction, genuine leadership and hope to the poor and the oppressed.

I remain irrevocably committed to using my experience, content, contacts and capacity to give Ikeduru the best come 2023 and beyond, because I know what lawmaking is all about, and how to also leverage on it to facilitate rural development.

My outing at IMHA from 2023 when elected will have a lot to do with critical motions, bills, interventions and mega constituency development projects that will have bearing with the yearning and aspirations of Ndi Ikeduru.

I will not end this statement without assuring all that all my academic certificates will also be made public for people to see and possibly verify. I accordingly therefore call all candidates running for election and my accusers too to make their own credentials and that of those they are supporting public just like I am doing now”, Unachukwu concluded.