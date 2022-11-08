OCDA Commences Recovery of Imo Property In Private Hands

By Okey Alozie

Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) Imo State has now swung into serious action to Seal and Recover Government properties that were converted for private use.

Last Friday, the State Governor Chief Hope Uzodinma through its development agency known as OCDA sealed Imo State Youths council property being converted to an event centre by an unknown developer.

The Special Adviser to the Governor and General Manager of OCDA Hon Engr Francis Chukwu who led the operation team of the Agency to carry out the assignment disclosed that the move was in line with the recovery policy of the shared prosperity government of Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State.

In addition, he said that what is obtainable remains a clear departure from what happened in the past where some people acquired and converted government properties to become their personal belongings. He promised that the government will stop at nothing in recovering all the state properties from those that acquired them illegally. He stated that it is very wrong for private persons to use their influence to convert government properties to their own use.

The OCDA helms man used the medium to advise all those in possession of government properties both deliberately and indelibrately to turn a new leaf by releasing those properties to avoid problems stressing that government cannot be deterred in the current move that has been designed to right the wrong of the past.

It was also reported that the OCDA manager last month went to Avu secondary school in Owerri west Local Government Area to recover secondary school land that was taken over by an individual in that area.

Within the Concord axis, the OCDA boss also sealed and recovered so many government properties illegally acquired by past government official in-line with the accelerated city Beatification programme, OCDA has demolished so many illegal structures within Owerri metropolis.

This time, OCDA is doing everything humanly possible to recorded Owerri master plan.