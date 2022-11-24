Explained; Why Kizz Daniel Didn’t Perform At Qatar ‘22 World Cup Opening Ceremony

The absence of Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, at the opening ceremony of the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup on Sunday has been explained.

There was confusion over the singer’s performance at the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Fans who thought the singer was supposed to perform at the opening ceremony on Sunday alongside fellow Nigerian artist CKay became worried when he did not show up on stage.

However, the ‘Buga’ star, who confirmed he would perform at the event, stated that he was billed to perform on the 23rd of November and not the 20th, as speculated.

Kizz Daniel had, in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, 11th of November, confirmed that he would perform at the World Cup in Qatar.

He wrote: “This one is for Africa. This one is for Vado nation. See you in Qatar World Cup on 23/11/2022.”

Meanwhile, those who thought that the singer was supposed to perform at the opening ceremony stormed social media to express concern over his and other Nigerian artists’ absence at the event.

JulioKitoko wrote: “But Davido, Kizz Daniel & Co supposed to perform for the World Cup opening ceremony. Why are they not there.”

Ajoke wrote: “I thought Kizz Daniel said he would be performing at the World Cup?”

FaiBoris added: “I did not see. Kizz Daniel or Davido at the World Cup opening ceremony. After all the hype from Nigerians and me in particular, looking forward for him to ginger and Buga the crowd. What went wrong? Did lack of electricity stop Nigerians from not being updated in time?”

Steeze wrote: “I thought Kizz Daniel and Davido were going to perform at the World Cup open ceremony? What happened?”