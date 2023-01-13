Imo SWAN Felicitates With Sports Commissioner, Okoronkwo On His Birthday

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Imo Chapter has felicitated with the State Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development a happy birthday having added a new vista to his glowing age.

‘We are happy to have you as the Commissioner piloting the affairs of things in the Youth, Sports and Social Development Ministry and we are delighted with the way you have started your reign as the one in charge of sports in the State.

‘We pray that God continue to give you the wisdom of Solomon to continue to surmount all the grey areas in sports in order to make it glow again in the Eastern Heartland.