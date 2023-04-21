APGA National Leadership Destroyed Party In Imo State – Says    Female Guber Aspirant

By Stevenie Michaels

A governorship aspirant and a frontier politician of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Ngozi Aririguzo, has accused the leadership of the party of defrauding her to the tune of N10 million being paid for the purchase of nomination and expression of interest form for the governorship primaries of the party.

This is also, as she said the party failed to conduct any governorship primaries as it had already reserved the ticket for somebody else. She also vowed to re-cover her money from the officials of the party, who she said has turned the party into a caricature and charade, as the national leadership of the party has destroyed the party in Imo state.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Owerri, Aririguzo said that the party did not conduct any governorship primaries for aspirants and had no intention, abinition, of conducting any primary.

“I want to state categorically that the purported Imo state APGA governorship primaries that were supposed to hold last Sunday never held. I brought the form and paid all administrative charges which amounted to N10 million. I was waiting to be screened by the NWC as it is the usual practice for as- pirants but that never happened. “In fact, it was on Saturday that the state Chairman, John Iwuala, informed me that the party’s governorship primaries were the following day Sunday. I have been waiting to be screened, and scribed fees by the party.

Earlier when I went the purchase the form I was told I’m the only candidate for the part, as unknown to me there were other aspirants,

Dr. Aririguzo further appealed to the party Executives to fix a trash primary in no distance time for the sake of equity and fair play even as she expressed confidence in emerging victorious when a fresh poll is conducted, and also she appealed to the leadership of the party, to be honest, and not to disenfranchise any Candidate.