Opiah Felicitates With Aide, Ofoduru On Mother Of Excellence Award

Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has congratulated one of his aides, Mrs Ijeoma Cynthia Ofoduru on her well deserved nomination for Award of Mother of Excellence as part of Mother’s Day Celebrations of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Aggrey Road, Porthacourt, Rivers State.

The minister according to a statement by the SA Media and Public Affairs, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi said he is thrilled on Mrs Ofoduru’s incredible success having known her as one who pushes her abilities to the limit of making succes happen. This Minister further added that the amazing accomplishment is just one step of Mrs Ofoduru’s journey to service of God and Humanity as a Christian Mother of repute.

On behalf of his family and staff of the Ministry, Rt Hon Opiah while stating that Mrs Ofoduru deserves the spotlight to celebrate the moment, used the opportunity to rejoice with the leadership and entire members of the Catholic Women Organization, CWO, of St Mary’s Catholic Church on the celebration of this year’s Mother’s Day.