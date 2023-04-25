“The View Foundation” Births In Imo

•Donates Cash, Academic Tools To Schools In Ikeduru

•Reels Out Scholarship Packages

By Onyekachi Eze

No fewer than four hundred Pupils from St. Mary’s Primary School Umuonyeukwu, Salvation Army Primary School, and Brilliant Nursery and Primary School, all in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State have benefited from the academic drive of “The View Foundation”, inline with the Foundation’s mission statement.

The Foundation which birthed last weekend Friday, April 21, 2023 reinvigorated the reading culture and academic exercise among pre-Secondary pupils from the aforementioned Primary Schools.

The epoch making event held at the St. Mary’s Primary School field.

In a renewed hope of upgrading the standard of learning in Nigeria, starting with his Imo State of origin, the Founder of “The View Foundation”, Chukwuemeka Victor Anyanwu has donated academic tools to over 400 Pupils.

The Pupils went home wearing smiling faces as the Foundation donated school bags, Mathematical sets, and notebooks to each of the Pupils present.

Aside that, the Founder, Mr. Chukwuemeka Anyanwu handed over a cheque of one hundred thousand naira (#100,000) to each of the Schools for the purpose of fixing damaged desks for conducive learning of the Pupils.

Also, Mr. Anyanwu in his Foundation’s magnanimity presented six white boards to St. Mary’s Primary School as a replacement to the already fazed and worn-out blackboards.

While teachers, dignitaries, parents and the students were amazed with the good deeds of the Foundation through the many donations made already, especially as it concerns the welfare of the Children, the Founder revealed yet another mind boggling projects to be executed in the academic sector.

In his address, Mr. Anyanwu disclosed that “The View Foundation” has come to stay and to serve humanity.

He said, although it is a Non Governmental Organization, it is basically for life changing policies and programs.

Anyanwu who hails from Umuchukwudindu Umuonyeukwu Autonomous Community, Umudim, of Ikeduru LGA, submitted that his Foundation is set to sponsor Pupils in Common Entrance Examination from next year.

He reiterated that because registration of Common Entrance Examinations had elapsed before the Foundation’s inauguration, he will start early in 2024 to register and take full sponsorship of Pupils going to seat for the examination.

On that note, he charged the Pupils to be up and doing, so as to be among those to benefit for the scholarship/sponsorship next year.

He believed that the foundation of every child begins with the common entrance examination, hence his reason for taking the responsibility.

The teachers and guardians of the wards were further charged.

Mr. Anyanwu Chukwuemeka reassured that the foundation will soon extend same gestures across the other LGAs in Imo State and Nigeria at large, but simultaneously.

Reading out the Foundation’s mission, he said,

“Our mission is to empower and inspire Children about the importance and benefits of quality education. We recognize that every child is unique and deserves access to a safe and supportive learning environment that nurtures their growth and development. Through partnerships with educators, parents, and community organizations, we aim to raise awareness on the value of education and to empower children with the tools and skills they need to succeed academically, socially, and emotionally. We are committed to fostering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem- solvers, who will positively impact their communities and the world”.