 IMO GUBER 2023:  I Am Coming To Proffer Simple Solution To Complex Problems – Says Kemdi Opara.

By Okey Alozie

Chief Dr. Kemdi Opara, the 2023 gubernatorial flag bearer of Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Imo state has vowed to proffer simple solutions to the complex problems that Imo People are facing.

The Governorship hopeful (Dr Kemdi Opara) made this declaration in a chat with Imo based journalists over the weekend. According to him, Imo people have suffered so much because of bad leadership in the past and such will not be allowed to continue.

On the issue of Local Government administration, Dr. Opara submitted that if he becomes Governor of Imo State, things are going to change for good, adding that all hospitals are going to be standardized for the workers to be result oriented. He maintained that he is going to sanitize the local government system and make sure that there is total rehabilitation of the structures and provide effective management. He insisted that all the departments must work and add value to the system.

He disclosed that workers in Imo state both those at the state and local government areas must be well taken care of, for them to bring out the best in them. He said the era of truancy, lazzaffair attitude and misbevaviour in office will be a thing of the past.

He however promised that workers will always get their welfare packages as at when due, Kemdi promised to pay salaries of workers and pension before the end of every month.

On the issue of Education, Dr. Kemdi Opara promised to revive the Education sector and make school system function effectively. He assured Imo students and their parents that he will give them quality education. He further assured them that all the seized results of first school leaving certificate (FSLC) Junior WAEC, SSCE and other exams that have not been out for 3 years must be released without delay.

Kemdi said the collapsed buildings and structures in schools must surely receive attention. Kemdi who said he will design a template for Education, made it clear that he will use a holistic approach in solving Education problems. . He also said that he will sign M.O.U with associations that will add their own quota in the development of Imo State.

On the issue of marine life and night business, he said he is going to make Imo a tourist state where people would always like to visit for relaxation and enjoy themselves. He explained that places like ‘Nworie River will be well dredged and organized for boats to be plying on and relaxation joints will be constructed at the river banks. He therefore said that this system will boost Imo internally generated revenue.

Dr. Kemdi Opara who hails from Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State is married with children. We gathered that he is a devoted Christian and a man of peace who has advanced the course of humanity and has the capacity to change the political narratives of Imo State.

He told the press shortly after emerging as the flag bearer of YPP in the primaries conducted recently in Owerri that he must restore confidence in Governance, adding that his good work has already started through his foundation called Kemdi Opara’s foundation which appears to be a non- Governmental Organization.

Kemdi who believed that it is God that gives power, revealed that it was God that directed him to join YPP as the vehicle for the actualization of his mission and vision for Imo state.

Kemdi few days ago, in a forum, raised eyebrows on the level of insecurity in Imo state and promised that he will surely tackle the insecurity problems of the state.

Already, he has made his people proud through his pedigree of dynamism, philanthropic disposition, political sagacity, fairness and accountability.

In Owerri Zone, he is seen as man of the masses who believe in equity and transparency. Kemdi has touched so many lives as we gathered from a reliable source.