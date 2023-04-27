Isi-Ogwa Community Lauds Opara On Roads Rehabilitation, Appeals For Emergency Attention On Failed Portions

By Stevenie Michaels

The President General and the executives of the Erosion Control Committee of the Isi-Ogwa autonomous community on 25th of April 2023 paid a thank-you visit to the Sole Administrator of Mbaitoli, Hon. Hamilton Chinasa Opara at the council headquarters.

While appreciating the Sole Administrator for embarking on the massive palliative work on the Ochii Ogwa inner roads, the group led by the Chairman erosion control committee, Comr. Chief Cosmas Anochiri expressed satisfaction that the Government of His Excellency Distn. Sen. Hope Uzodinma is taking into cognizance the strategic needs of the people by developing ways to ameliorate the suffering of the citizens.

According to Chief Cosmas Anochiri who spoke on behalf of the group,” We are gladdened that rehabilitation/palliative measures began just a few days after we called on you to beam the brilliant light of your administration on the Ochii Isi-Ogwa gully which has been looking increasingly dangerous in recent months. Your swift reaction shows you are a responsive leader” Hon. P. C. Ehirim (President general) added.”

The erosion control committee pointed out that some of the areas along this Ochii Isi-Ogwa axis have gone worse and have become a threat to life and properties.

The group further appealed to the Council Boss for a total reconstruction of the Ochii Ogwa road, extending the rehabilitation to other failed portions of the road which include:

1. The Orie Ochii Market Square

2. The toilet/ultra-modern multi-million cathedral church building is about to be swallowed by gully erosion

3. The ultra-modern St. Teresa’s church hall Ochii Isi-Ogwa is about to sink into the gully.

And some other areas.

The group made emphasis on the quality of roads constructed by *His Excellency Distn. Sen. Hope Uzodinma,* and prayed that such is duplicated on Ochii Ogwa roads.

Reacting, the Sole Administrator of Mbaitoli, Akurulo informed the group that a detailed report with pictures had been forwarded to the Presidential Committee on Flood disaster management through the office of the deputy governor, His Excellency Prof. Placid Njoku months back, which has been acknowledged. It is however unfortunate that the gully-affected areas have deteriorated further.

Hon. Hamilton Chinasa Opara assured them that their request will be conveyed to His Excellency Distn. Sen. Hope Uzodinma. He further assured them that our governor will do anything possible to eliminate the agony experienced by indigenes and commuters along the Ochii Ogwa axis. This he said, will ease movement, business operations, and other social engagement within the area.

We are in a government of shared prosperity, the people of Ochii Ogwa will surely have their share of the 3R mantra of His Excellency Distn. Sen. Hope Uzodinma.