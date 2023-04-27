Imo Pensioners To Smile Soon

As Payment Of Gratuity Is In The Offing

By Innocent Osuoha

Barring any unforeseen circumstances Pensioners in Imo State will be smiling to the bank soon as plans to pay them their gratuities are now in the front burner.

The State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma disclosed this in a meeting he held in Government House, Owerri, with the Imo leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

According to him, Government has approved the payment of gratiuities to all Pensioners in the State including dead Pensioners whom he said would be received by their next of kin after due verifications from their files.

He said though the money involved was enormous but that he was “willing to secure a bond for the payment of gratiuities while all other problems facing the NUP will be gradually resolved.

Reacting, an elated Chairman of the NUP, Dr JP Ugochukwu thanked the Governor for tackling the Welfare of Pensioners in Imo State and prayed God to pour His grace on him and guide him while he steer the ship of the State.

He also prayed God to provide the Governor with the necessary funds to actualize his robost intentions towards all Imo Pensioners especially the keying in of the remaining 10% of Pensioners who have not started receiving their Pensions.

He also thanked the Governor for appointing one of their own Comrade Chilakpo as SA Pensions describing the appointee as a square peg in a square hole.

The NUP State Chairman also thanked the Hon Commissioner for Information, Chief Declan Emelumba, the Chief Political Adviser to Governor, Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu, the Head of Service, the Accountant General and other Leaders who have contributed in ensuring the convocation of the meeting.