Former TRUMPETA Columnist, Chris Akpunonu Goes Home Today

The management and staff of Trumpeta Newspapers regret to announce the passing on to eternal glory of his former Columnist, Late Christian Uchechukwu Akpunonu who was identified by his pen name, “Bitter Pills”

It was indeed a bitter pill to swallow for the readers and followers of the renowned columnist whose shocking and untimely death occurred on November 28, 2022.

According to a release made public by his family, the remains of the iconic writer will be committed to mother earth on Tuesday April 25, 2023 at Akpunonu’s compound, Umuololo, Amaegbu in Nkwere LGA, Imo State after a funeral service at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Nkwere.

The family will also on Sunday April 30, 2023 hold a Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Nkwere.

The entire Management and Staff of Trumpeta Newspapers pray for his soul to rest in peace and for God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.