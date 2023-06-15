Extension of Service: Head Of Ministries, Agencies In Trouble In Imo

By Okey Alozie

Years of Service extension of Imo Workers is now said to be causing Serious Crises in the Civil Service.

Our roving reporter gathered that the peaceful atmosphere that reigns in Agencies and Parastatals in the past appeared to be shaky as the said extension of workers service especially at the rank of Directors and Permanent Secretaries and Principals of Schools among others have taken over the system.

We gathered that a good number of top ranked Civil Servants who were to have retired since last year are still in office.

According to an investigation, no fewer than 8(eight) Perm Secs and Directors across the Ministries and Agencies who ordinarily should have retired are said to be on this tagged service extension.

Trumpeta roving reporter further gathered that the implication of this ugly trend as was visibly observed around the State Secretariat are that most of the civil servants who are mainly victims of this unlawful acts are not happy in discharging their duties on the same grade level for years when in actual sense, they are supposed to be advanced in their careers.

Experts have submitted that in that civil service rule there is no room for extension at all. What the rule allowed is a situation where a Civil Servant no matter the rank level is highly needed in any capacity in the State, will first retire at the approved age of 60years or 35 years in service and may be retained on contracted by the government.

Report also have it that the beneficiaries of the so called extension of service now use names dropping to achieve their aims by claiming that it was those in authority that gave them the extension of office.

Concerned Imolites are now raising serious alarm on this extension of service issue which is now causing negative effect in the Civil Service system. Many Commissioners who claimed they have approval of the Governor to extend services of workers now favour their friends and Relations at the detriment of others.

It has been alleged that some Commissioners who have ulterior motives now advised their lovely Perm Secs, Directors and others to apply for service extension so that they will continue to be in office to perfect evil plans.

The beneficiaries as we were told now use the positions to destroy the records of those that are supposed to take over from them.

Many parastatals, Agencies and Ministries are now boiling because of this development.

Even Principals of Secondary Schools and Heads of Primary Schools in Imo are now applying for extension of service one month to their retirements in office.

Those in authority now back them to remain in office even when there is potential and capable hands that can replace them.