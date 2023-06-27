Irij Ihim Cultural Fiestival Holds September 30th

.As Eze Ohanwe Adds Flavour To Igbo Cultural Identity

Iriji cultural festival is one cultural identity Igbo ethnic group in Nigeria is known for, but HRH Eze Dr. Oliver Ohanweh (Obi Gburu Gburu) of Isiama ancient kingdom in Isiala Mbano council area of Imo State has brought another dimension to this year’s cultural fiesta by putting touches of improvement, advancement, revival and transformation of the historical culture for international participation and acceptance like the famous Argungu, Ikeji Arondizogu, Ofala, Durbar, Eyo, Oro and Calabar cultural festivals.

Recalled that for the past 3 years, Eze Ohanweh and his reverred community have not celebrated this crucial cultural heritage due to the infamous Covid-19, insecurities and socioeconomic instabilities in Nigeria.

However, the traditional ruler said that within the period, that he and his cabinet members were not resting but rather they enter into cultural laboratory and brought out programmes aimed at revival and improving the cultural fiesta to international standard.

Thus, on Saturday 30th September,2023 all roads in Nigeria and even beyond will lead to Ihim in Isiama autonomous community of Isiala Mbano LGA, were indigenes, guests and friends will be treated with an improved programmes and activities of iriji Osuama cultural fiesta as the event is aimed at relaunching the community into the global map and date.

The four days event will commenced on Wednesday 27th September with indigenes, cabinet members and the traditional ruler visits to the community’s ancestral spots to offer prayers for good health, God’s protections, unity of purpose, developments, better harvest and more productive years ahead while the climax of the occasion will be on 30th of September at St. Mary’s Catholic Church open field, Ihim.

The events have promised to be spiritually fulfilling and glamorous, with homage and show of respect to the king, parades and displays from age grades in their colourful uniforms, just as the drums will roll out with traditional singers and dancers.

There will be cultural maiden dances, display by masquerades of reputes, traditional wrestling, ifo odi, public display of the community ancient ofo (symbol of authority, equity and justice), different types of indigenous inorganic yams will be served to the people with different traditional sauces and delicacies as well as native foods.

Finally, the people will offer prayers of good health and long life to the traditional ruler and his family while the Royal Father will in turn pray and blessed the people, his kingdom, the State and the nation at Large. It promises to be a festival to be everly remembered.