Imo Striker Queens Hopeful Of Good Outing @ 2023 NWFL Championship

..Team Storms Ogun With Pride – CEO, Prince

As the date and venue for this seasons NWFL Championship league has finally been decided, Imo state sensational female football side, Imo Striker Queens FC has declared it’s readiness for a fruitful outing in Sagamu/Ikenne, Ogun State.

Trumpeta sports desk reported earlier that the 2023 NWFL Championship League according to the organizers will hold in July 7 to 14, 2023.

In a chart with this paper, The CEO/Proprietor of Imo Striker Queens FC, Prince Chidi said his team is prepared for the league this season adding that his Girls cannot wait for the kick off.

“Yes my brother it has been long coming and we are excited that the league will finally commence in a week’s time.

“My Girls are ready as we have been in camp and we are looking forward to having a fruitful outing, hopefully we can achieve promotion to the elite division.

Recall that Imo Striker Queens has been in closed camping after emerging Champions at the 2023 “Sheroes Cup” (formerly Flying Officers Cup) at Abuja running away with available individual awards as the team’s twin attackers, Miracle and Harmony carting the MVP and sharing the top Scorer award respectively.

The Owerri based fast rising female side defeated Dannaz Ladies FC of Lagos, a team the may also face at Ogun in the Sheroes Cup final to state their genuine intention to challenge for a place in the NWFL Premier League.

The Nelly Orisakwe tutored side (a former Edo Queens player) is indeed a side to look out for in this seasons NWFL Championship League.