Prince Ogbonna Equips Heartland Supporters To Promote Club’s NPFL Ambition

Ahead NNL Super 8 Play:

..Donates Music Instruments To Inspire Team

..Charges Naze Millionaires To Go For Glory

As part of his resolve to continue supporting Governor Hope Uzodinma’s sports revolution in the state including ensuring return of Heartland FC glory days, Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has extended his generous motivation to the Supporters Club of Naze Millionaires.

Just few weeks ago Prince Ogbonna donated music instrument, customized Jersey and Identity cards to Heartland Colombia Fans Club, he has also presented another music instrument to the Heartland FC Supporters Club.

Ambassador Prince Eleazar has continued demonstrating unflinching determination for revolution and development of Sports in the State. In his usual manner of making personal sacrifices for the success of sports in the State, the ex- professional player cum business man presented music instrument to supporters club of Heartland FC .

“I will continue supporting any activity geared toward encouraging sports growth in our dear State. Let me once more reiterate the Governor’s passion to recover, reconstruct and rehabilitate sports in the state which is quite evident with the positive steps already recorded both in the Commission and Sports Ministry.

“I would want to also use this medium to appreciate our performing Governor for his support to Heartland FC through the Sports Commissioner, Hon Emeka OKoronkwo as they prepare for the NNL Play off in their quest for promotion back to NPFL.

I also want to charge the players and their technical crew to go with the ‘Spartans’ spirit as they return the favour by picking one of the promotion tickets at Asaba.

The Sports Commission Boss made the above statement through his Chief of Staff, Hon Sir Lawrence Okoye who represented alongside other Senior Staff of the Commission.

The presentation was however officially done by Hon Prince Evans Anozie, SA to Imo State Governor on School Of Nursing, Amaigbo in Nwangele LGA.

The Legal Adviser of the Commission, Barrister Ifeanyi Dike (who also doubles as the Imo FA Vice Chairman) while addressing the members of the Heartland FC, stated that the presentation is a way of encouraging supporters club of Heartland FC who have contributed immensely to the revival of the Naze Millionaires and their push towards return back to NPFL.

Also speaking, Hon Emma Nnadi, the Head Technical Crew, Imo Sports Commission also charged the supporters club to continue showing support to the team and keep faith, as the team towards making effort in returning back to the nation’s elite league.

Receiving the music instrument the President of Heartland Supporters Club, Comrade Eze Nkemka and some of his Executives, heaped praises to the Sports Commission Chairman for his generosity and quick respond in a short notice of appeal for the support.

He said; “like many other achievements recorded so far under his Chairmanship as the Sports Commission Chairman, he has truly shown sincerity and seriousness in repositioning sports in the State.

He continued that this will surely go a long way in motivating the supporters club in their activities during matches especially as they preparing for the NNL Super 8 at Asaba.

Other Imo Sports Commission members present during the presentation used the opportunity to thank the 3R Shared Prosperity Government of Distn Sen Hope Uzodimma for creating an enabling environment for sports development in Imo State.

They equally called on the State Government to continue supporting development of sports in the State and the wonderful programmes of the commission that will help to reduce restiveness among the youths of the State and insecurity challenge through engagement of youths in sports activities.

Mr Ifeanyi Ekwueme, an ex- Super Eagles player was also among the members of the sports commission that presented the music instrument to Heartland FC Supporters Club of Imo State.

Heartland will compete with FC One Rock of Akwa Ibom, Abeokuta Stormers SC, and Sporting Lagos from the Southern Conference for one of the NPFL slots.